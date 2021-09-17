Matthew Fox to Return to TV With Peacock Limited Series ‘Last Light’

“Lost” star Matthew Fox is making his TV return with the newly announced Peacock limited series “Last Light.”

Based on Alex Scarrow’s 2007 novel of the same name, “Last Light” tells the story of a family fighting to survive in a world that has been suddenly thrown into chaos. Fox, who has not had a TV role since the conclusion of ABC’s “Lost” in 2010, will star alongside “Downton Abbey” vet Joanne Foggatt.

Here is Peacock’s description of the series:

Petro-chemist Andy Nielsen (Fox) knows how dependent the world is on oil; if something were to happen to the world’s oil supply, it would set off a chain reaction: transportation would grind to a halt, supplies would cease to be delivered, law enforcement would be overwhelmed. While on a business trip to the Middle East, Andy realizes that his worst fears are coming true and his family is separated at this crucial moment. His teenage daughter, Laura, is alone at home in London while his wife, Elena (Froggatt), and young son, Sam, are in Paris. Amid this chaos, each family member will sacrifice everything to find one another, despite the distance and the dangers that separate them. Based on Alex Scarrow’s best-selling novel of the same name.

“Jack Ryan” alum Dennie Gordon will direct and executive produce all five episodes of the drama, which is currently in production in Prague. Patrick Massett and John Zinman (“Friday Night Lights,” “The Blacklist”) are executive producers and showrunners on the series, which hails from MGM’s international TV production arm and Nordic Entertainment Group’s Viaplay. Fox will produce alongside his longtime manager William Choi of Entertainment 360.

“’Last Light ‘is the perfect combination of an action-packed limited series with a compelling family drama at its heart,” said Lisa Katz, president scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Led by fan-favorites Matthew Fox and Joanne Froggatt, this sweeping international saga spans several continents that provide a stunning global backdrop, yet is grounded in a relatable and topical story. We can’t wait to share this with Peacock audiences.”

“Just over a year ago, after recognizing the immense growth potential in the international market, we launched MGM International TV Productions with the goal of telling global stories that not only entertain, but also shed light on issues that are important to today’s audiences worldwide,” Mark Burnett, Chairman of Worldwide Television at MGM, said.