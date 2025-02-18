Former Lucasfilm Exec Rayne Roberts Joins Searchlight as SVP, Production and Development

Searchlight Pictures has tapped former 12-year Lucasfilm executive Rayne Roberts to serve as Senior Vice President, Production and Development, the global specialty studio announced on Tuesday.

She will report to Co-Head of Production and Development DanTram Nguyen.

“We are beyond excited to have Rayne join the Searchlight team,” Nguyen said in a statement to TheWrap. “Her remarkable track record, along with her exceptional storytelling instincts, make her an invaluable addition. We’re eager to continue to push boundaries together and bring fresh, bold projects to the screen.”

With over a decade of experience at Lucasfilm, Roberts most recently served as Vice President of Development, where she was instrumental in the development and production of films in the “Star Wars” franchise including “The Force Awakens,” “Rogue One,” “The Last Jedi,” and “Solo,” as well as the Disney+ series “The Acolyte.” Her film background also includes several years as a development executive at Gold Circle Films, an Associate Producer on the award-winning documentary “The Fair Trade,” and a contributing Story Analyst for Alcon Entertainment and The Kennedy/Marshall Company.

Prior to working in film, Roberts produced and art-directed fashion, portrait and documentary photography as a photo editor at Vibe Magazine and also Teen People Magazine. Roberts received her BFA in Photography & Imaging from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, and holds a graduate-level certificate in Producing from the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television.

Searchlight Pictures recently released James Mangold’s ”A Complete Unknown” starring Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan, which has been nominated for eight Academy Awards including Best Picture; and Jesse Eisenberg’s critically-acclaimed and award-winning “A Real Pain,” starring Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin, which was nominated for two Academy Awards.

Variety first reported the news.