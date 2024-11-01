Jared Leto, John Mulaney and Lupita Nyong’o to Star in ‘Lunik Heist’ for Searchlight Pictures

Jared Leto, John Mulaney and Lupita Nyong’o will star in “Lunik Heist” at Searchlight Pictures, the company announced on Friday. Principal photography and release plans will be announced at a later date.

“Lunik Heist” written and to be directed by Powers, is inspired by the audacious true story of the American government’s plot to steal a Soviet spacecraft during a 1959 exposition in Mexico City. The script is based on an article by Jeff Maysh, published in MIT Technology Review. Maysh serves as an executive producer.

Leto and Emma Ludbrook are producing under their Paradox banner, along with Mark Johnson for Gran Via Productions. Director of Development Zahra Phillips will be overseeing the project for Searchlight Pictures, reporting to Head of Production and Development DanTram Nguyen.

“We’re so thrilled to bring together such an exceptional team,” Matthew Greenfield, President of Searchlight Pictures, said in a statement to The Wrap. “With the extraordinary talents of Jared, Lupita, and John, led by the visionary Kemp, ‘Lunik Heist’ is a wild, roller-coaster ride, filled with subterfuge and unlikely heroes.”

Powers is a Golden Globe Award-winning and two-time Academy Award-nominated screenwriter, producer, and director. He recently directed the sequel to the Oscar-winning animated feature “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” alongside Joaquim Dos Santos and Justin K. Thompson. The critically acclaimed film bested the original at the box office becoming the highest earning animated comic book ever, and was later nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards, BAFTA Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and won awards at AFI, Critics’ Choice, PGA, NBR, and more.

Also critically acclaimed is the feature Powers wrote, “One Night in Miami…,” adapted from his 2013 award-winning stage play of the same name. Powers was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at both the Academy Awards and WGA Awards for the film.

Additionally, he was the co-director and a screenwriter on Disney/Pixar’s Academy Award-winning feature “Soul,” and Powers has written numerous stage plays including “The XIXth,” “Little Black Shadows,” “Christa McAuliffe’s Eyes Were Blue,” and “The Two Reds.”

Leto first gained critical attention for his performance in “Requiem for a Dream” and earned the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in “Dallas Buyers Club.” Recent credits include “Blade Runner 2049,” “The Little Things,” and “House of Gucci,” the latter two of which earned him nominations for a Golden Globe Award. Leto next stars in “Tron: Ares,” in which he and Ludbrook also produce through their production company Paradox, for Disney. They also executive produced “WeCrashed” for Apple TV+.

Mulaney is a three-time Emmy Award, Critics Choice award and WGA award-winning writer, comedian and actor. Most recently, Mulaney created and hosted Netflix’s ‘John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA’, a six-night live comedy series that will return next year.

The former Saturday Night Live writer has returned to host the show five times, and his sixth appearance is this weekend. Other credits include FX’s Emmy award-winning series ‘The Bear’, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” and the Broadway hit “Oh, Hello On Broadway,” written and performed alongside his long-time friend Nick Kroll.

Mulaney’s latest Netflix stand-up special, “BABY J,” earned him an Emmy win for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special. He will return to Broadway at the end of the year in “All In: Comedy About Love,” alongside a cast including Fred Armisen, Richard Kind and Renee Elise Goldsberry.

Nyong’o won an Academy Award for her performance in Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave” for Searchlight Pictures. Other credits include “The Wild Robot,” “Black Panther,” “Us,” “Queen of Katwe,” “Little Monsters” and “A Quiet Place: Day One.” Nyong’o won an Emmy Award for the Netflix series ‘Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices,’ in which she read her New York Times Best Selling children’s book, “Sulwe.” She made her Broadway debut in “Eclipsed” and will next be seen as Viola in the Public Theater’s production of “The Twelfth Night.” Nyong’o recently debuted her intimate and joyous podcast, “Mind Your Own,” which navigates what it means to belong, from the African perspective.

