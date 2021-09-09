Lucifer

Netflix

‘Lucifer': Inside the Twice-Canceled Show’s Hell of a Ride to a Heavenly End

by | September 9, 2021 @ 2:44 PM

#SaveLucifer was the devil’s saving grace quite a few times

It’s not uncommon for a TV show to be resurrected in this day and age, whether because of fan outcry or impressive delayed-viewing stats or a streaming service looking to give an under-the-radar but critically acclaimed title a second chance. But the case of “Lucifer,” the show about Tom Ellis as the Devil come to Earth that just refused to move into the afterlife, is a special one that deserves some glorious reflection as it approaches the Friday launch of its true, for real, absolutely final season at Netflix.

After all, the devil managing to escape cancellation hell twice and find salvation on a platform that boosted its audience is an actual miracle in this TV landscape.

Become a member to read more.

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jmaasaronson

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Steph Curry Underrated

Steph Curry to Produce Fencing Family Film ‘Black Brother, Black Brother’ at Netflix
911 Season 5

‘9-1-1’ Season 5 First Look: Things Get Wild as Zoo Animals Roam LA During Blackout (Video)
ABC Women of 9:11

ABC’s ‘Women of 9/11’ Special Ranks Behind Just ‘AGT’ and ‘Big Brother’ in Total Viewers
TIFF Toronto Film Festival Curtain Raiser Split

Toronto Market Preview: Demand Is High but Films Are Scarce Due to COVID and Pre-Festival Sales
elizabeth holmes

Can Elizabeth Holmes’ Domestic Abuse Defense Work in Theranos Fraud Trial? | Analysis
Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America

This Year’s Box Office Is Still Off by 72% From 2019 – Can Fall Bring a Turnaround? | Charts
THE MASKED SINGER: Dalmatian. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. ©2021 FOX Media LLC

How the NFL Inspired ‘Masked Singer’ Season 6’s ‘Super Bowl’ Format
Midnight Mass

‘Midnight Mass’ Trailer: Zach Gilford and Kate Siegel’s Tiny Island Goes to Hell When a New Priest Arrives to ‘Help’ (Video)
Our Kind of People

‘Our Kind of People’ Stars on the Importance of Having Black Hair and Makeup Artists
Addison Rae

TikTok Star Addison Rae Signs Multiple Picture Deal With Netflix
Masked Singer Baby Costume

‘Masked Singer’ Season 6: Meet Baby, Show’s First Human Character and Biggest Costume Ever (Exclusive Photo)