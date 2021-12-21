“The only thing red about Lucy is her hair, and even that is not legitimate” – Desi Arnaz responding to a report that his wife, Lucille Ball, was a communist

The nation was stunned when, on Sept. 6, 1953, radio personality and gossip columnist Walter Winchell came out with a blind item on his show: What top redheaded television comedian has been confronted with her membership in the Communist Party?

Ball, in her autobiography, “Love Lucy,” described the details of that night and how the events that followed in clearing her name played out, which are also depicted in the new film “Being the Ricardos” starring Nicole Kidman as Ball. What follows is the truth behind the red scare.

It all began that fateful night. Ball — who was home alone with her two children, Lucie and Desi Jr., — was listening to Winchell’s radio program. She later said that her first thought was, “Oh my gosh, do they think Imogene Coca is a communist?” referring to the funny lady who was making millions laugh opposite Sid Caesar on “Your Show of Shows.”

Moments later, the phone rang. It was her husband Desi, who was spending the weekend with poker buddies at their Del Mar beach house. He asked if she had been listening to Winchell. “Do you believe that about Imogene?” she asked, it never having crossed her mind that she was the “redheaded television comedian” Winchell was talking about.

Lucy said in her autobiography, “He said as if scolding a small child, ‘He’s not talking about Coca! He means you!’ ‘Me?’ I said.” Desi said he was heading home and a team of people would be there about 1 a.m. to discuss the situation. “‘Honey,’ he said, seriously, ‘you’re in trouble.'”

New York Daily News

The House Committee on Un-American Activities was created in 1938 to investigate alleged disloyalty to the country by private citizens, public figures and organizations suspected of having fascist or communist ties. In 1947, the committee held hearings going after the motion picture industry, alleging its creation of communist propaganda and influence. After refusing to answer the committee’s questions, The Hollywood Ten were blacklisted by the industry. What followed was hundreds of artists – including Charlie Chaplin, Orson Welles and “Over the Rainbow” lyricist Yip Harburg – were boycotted by the studios and forced to either work outside of the country or underground.

“For years, I had known about Hollywood’s insidious blacklist. The mere accusation of red activity against someone, a writer, actor, or director could put that person under a permanent cloud, whether he was guilty or not, an actor could be cleared for one show and not for another all on the same network,” Lucy said. “The most vicious thing about this blacklist was that anyone even the most ignorant crank could point the finger at someone and the charge could hold.”

Lucy had gone through two closed-door hearings on the matter, both before the FBI and the Un-American Activities Committee, and had been cleared by both. Still, she knew that Winchell’s broadcast could ruin her.

Lucille Ball’s 1936 voter registration card

Desi rounded up Lucy’s team, including Desilu officials, men from MGM, CBS and Philip Morris, who was the “I Love Lucy” sponsor. She told them that she registered as a communist in 1936 for her grandfather, who had raised her.

“That was the year my grandfather, Fred, held all his political meetings in a garage at 1344 North Ogden drive. He had a friend running for city council on the Communist ticket and he insisted that [my mother] DeDe, [my brother] Freddy and I registered so we could vote for him. We did it to please daddy. He’d had one stroke already, and the least little argument got him all upset,” Lucy later said.

So in the spring of 1952, Lucy talked to some FBI men for several hours at a meeting arranged at the Arnaz family ranch in Chatsworth, California. “The records show that I had registered as a communist voter in 1936. I never voted, however. And after two years, my registration lapsed,” Lucy said. “The FBI said that I had once been named to the California State Central Committee of the Communist Party. I said, this was news to me, and that if my name was there, it was listed without my knowledge or consent.”

The FBI men seemed satisfied, and Lucy was cleared. She later testified under oath, which was recorded, that she had never done anything for the communist to her knowledge, she had never contributed money or attended a meeting or had anything to do with people connected with it. “I am not a communist now; I have never been, I never wanted to be. Nothing in the world could ever change my mind,” she said. “We were completely cleared and assured that none of the secret testimony would go beyond the walls of that hearing room.”

And then Walter Winchell’s story hit. “I don’t blame Walter Winchell,” Lucy said. “He had heard that the charge against me was going to be publicized in a magazine. He wanted the scoop. That’s what he’s paid for, but he might at least have been accurate.”

Los Angeles Herald-Express

Now it was a matter of setting the record straight with her devoted fans. The day they had planned to film the first show of the fall season, Lucy and Desi woke to find police reporters from the Los Angeles Herald-Express standing outside near their orchard. Desi said firmly that Lucy had no statement to make and then slipped out the back door to head to the studio. “At the Desilu Studios, 25 miles away, everything was pandemonium. Reporters were everywhere,” Lucy remembered. “The Herald express had a 3-inch headline ‘Lucille Ball Named Red. Two hours later, New Yorkers read in their five o’clock evening papers, ‘America’s most beloved comedian is communist.'”

Lucy remembers that day vividly:

“I sat under the hairdryer in pin curls as usual and did my nails, my hands shook in the afternoon. I went through hours of comedy rehearsal, white-faced and with a devastating headache. Alfred Lyons, the board and chairman of Philip Morris, phoned me and said, ‘Lucy, I wanna ask you one yes-or-no question: are you a communist?’ ‘No.’ I said. ‘That’s good enough for me,’ he said. ‘If you want, you can cancel the show we plan for tonight, take the full half-hour of our TV time and explain to the public in any way you like what this nonsense is all about.’ I burst into tears and thanked him. I would’ve spoken to America except at six o’clock that evening, representative Donald L. Jackson, chairman of the House on Un-American activities committee called a press conference in his Hollywood hotel room and cleared me completely.”

Desi brought Lucy the news of Jackson’s statement to her dressing room. Learning that she was officially cleared meant they could go on with this show — but what terrified her was facing an audience packed with reporters and curiosity seekers. “I stood waiting for my cue with a face white as chalk,” she recalled. “A doctor stood by because, as Vivian [Vance] said later, ‘I think if Lucy had heard one boo from that audience she’d have collapsed.”

Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball on the set of “I Love Lucy”/Getty Images

Desi warmed up the audience as he always did, saying in his “usual breezy way” that they were glad to be back. “‘But before we go on,'” Lucy remembered him saying, “‘I want to talk to you about something serious, something very serious. You all know what it is. The papers have been full of it all day.’ He had a little typed speech in his hand, but at this point, he tucked it into his pocket. His voice broke. And then he went on with deep emotion. ‘Lucy has never been a communist, not now and never will be.’ The audience applauded for a full minute.” So yes, Desi made a statement. But no, a phone call to J. Edgar Hoover was not involved, as portrayed in the film “Being the Ricardos.”

One by one Desi introduced the cast. Then he said, “Now I want you to meet my favorite wife, my favorite redhead. In fact, that’s the only thing red about her. And even that’s not legitimate, Lucile Ball.”

Lucy flashed back to that moment. “Feeling as stiff as an iron poker, I walked out into the limelight. I couldn’t speak, but my features were fraught with emotion, still speechless with tears in my eyes. I turned and walked back through the curtains. My years of rigid self-discipline paid off.”