“Luck,” the first animated feature from Skydance and Apple TV+ has debuted its first trailer.

The film tells the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world, who when she stumbles into the never-before-seen Land of Luck, sets out on a quest to bring some good luck home for her best friend. But with humans not allowed, her only chance is teaming up with the magical creatures who live there to do it.

The trailer begins with Sam (Eva Noblezada) blundering her way through a series of misfortunes: she wakes up a minute before she’s supposed to be somewhere, accidentally locks herself in a bathroom, and bonks her head on various objects. It seems like her luck is finally about to change when she finds a magical penny, “something that could finally turn my life around!”

When she accidentally flushes the token down the toilet, it seems as though her luck has truly run its course – until a cat starts speaking to her. She follows him to a portal into another world, The Land of Luck. Unfortunately, this magical, animal-populated world has a dark underside, and even the tiniest amount of bad luck could threaten the entire operation. As a harbinger of bad luck, Sam needs to find a solution before she accidentally curses everyone in both worlds to her life of perpetual misfortune.

“Luck” also stars Starring Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Simon Pegg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O’Donoghue, John Ratzenberger and Adelynn Spoon. Peggy Holmes (“Secret of the Wings”) directed from a script by Kiel Murray (“Cars 3”).

Pixar veteran John Lasseter produced the film, along with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Eisenmann.

“Luck” will release globally August 5 on Apple TV+. Check out the trailer here and above.