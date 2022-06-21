Apple and Skydance have unveiled the voice cast for their upcoming animated musical film “Spellbound,” adding Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem to lead the cast alongside the previously announced Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”).

Vicky Jenson (“Shrek”) is directing “Spellbound.” Additional cast includes John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Nathan Lane, André De Shields and Jordan Fisher.

Kidman will voice the role of Ellsmere, Lumbria’s kind and just queen; Bardem will voice Solon, the boastful and big-hearted king. They are parents to the bold Princess Ellian (Zegler). After a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters and threatens to cover their kingdom in darkness forever, Ellian embarks on a daring quest to save her family and Lumbria at large.

Lithgow and Lewis will voice Minister Bolinar and Minister Nazara Prone, respectively, as royal advisors to the princess. Ellian seeks out the Oracles of the Sun and Moon (Lane and De Shields) to break the spell on her parents and the kingdom. Throughout her journey, Ellian meets several characters who help her, including Callan, a young nomad (Fisher).

“Spellbound” is directed by Jenson and written by Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton. The original score and songs for the film hail from Academy Award winner Alan Menken, with song lyrics by Glenn Slater. Chris Montan serves as executive music producer.

John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Lipman are producing for Skydance Animation.

The cast announcement for “Spellbound” comes ahead of the release of “Luck,” the first Apple Original Film from Skydance Animation that just debuted some footage at the Annecy International Film Festival. “Luck” will hit Apple TV+ on August 5.

Kidman and Bardem most recently starred together (and were Oscar-nominated for their work) in “Being the Ricardos.”