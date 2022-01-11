Ludacris is continuing his culinary journey for Discovery+.

New episodes of “Luda Can’t Cook” will premiere Feb. 15 on Discovery+, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

In the three upcoming episodes with hip-hop star and “Fast & Furious” actor Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Ludacris will expand his culinary education, learning how to cook Haitian, Korean and Cuban Food.

“After the success of ‘Luda Can’t Cook’ the first time around, we knew we had to bring Ludacris back for more – he is up for any challenge and combining his passion for food and learning unexpected new skills is so entertaining to watch,” Courtney White, president, Food Network and Streaming Food Content, Discovery Inc., said in a statement. “He is determined to master cuisines from around the globe – and we are thrilled to join him for the ride.”

Each episode of the show is an hour long and finds the superstar getting immersed in various cuisine types, guided by experts. He’ll learn the fundamentals of Haitian cuisine from Chef Alain Lemaire, a Haitian-born chef, and throw a block party for guests including chef Gregory Gourdet, according to the network. In the second episode, Luda will explore his love of Korean food with chef Seung Hee Lee, and cook a three-course meal for chef Edward Lee and comedian Lil Duval. For the episode on Cuban food, Ludacris will visit Little Havana for a master class in Cuban cuisine with James Beard Award-nominated chef Michael Beltran. He’ll also create a menu for chef Lorena Garcia. The Cuban food episode will feature an appearance from hip-hop producer Timbaland.

“I put 100% into everything I do, including learning how to cook, and exploring different cuisines from across the globe with world-renowned chefs has been incredible,” Ludacris said in a statement. “I’m excited for viewers to experience Haitian, Korean and Cuban food with me – and see how I put my own style into each dish.”

Timbaland with Ludacris on “Luda Can’t Cook” (Discovery+)

The original one-hour special saw rapper, actor and restauranteur Chris “Ludacris” Bridges get schooled in international cuisine.

“Luda Can’t Cook” is produced for the streamer by executive producers Will Packer, Bridges, Kelly Smith from Will Packer Media, and Matt Kelly and Mike Sorensen from Anomaly Entertainment.