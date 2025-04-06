AG Pam Bondi Says Trump Is Going to Seek the Death Penalty ‘Whenever Possible’ — Including for Luigi Mangione

Attorney General Pam Bondi doubled down on her desire to seek the death penalty for accused CEO killer Luigi Mangione on Sunday, telling Fox News that President Donald Trump’s administration is going to seek the death penalty “whenever possible.”

The AG stopped by Fox News Sunday this weekend, where host Shannon Bream asked her what she thought about Politico saying that using capital punishment against 26-year-old Mangione is “how Trump loses Gen Z.”

“The president’s directive was very clear: we are to seek the death penalty, when possible. It hasn’t been done in four years. I was a capital prosecutor, I tried death penalty cases throughout my career. If there was ever a death case, this is one,” Bondi said. “This guy is charged with hunting down a CEO, a father of two, a married man, hunting him down and executing him. I feel like these young people have lost their way. I was receiving death threats for seeking the death penalty on someone who was charged with an execution of a CEO.”

“We’re going to continue to do the right thing, we’re not going to be deterred by political motives,” she continued. “I’ve seen a protester walking down the street here — ‘Free Luigi’ — this guy’s charged with a violent crime and we’re going to seek the death penalty whenever possible.”

Indeed, Mangione is accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside of the New York Hilton Midtown hotel in December 2024. Following a five-day manhunt, the Ivy League grad was found at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He faces 11 charges in New York — including murder in the first degree and murder in the second degree as a crime of terrorism — and four federal charges — including stalking and murder through use of a firearm — as well as three lesser charges in Pennsylvania.

“The Justice Department has moved from the dysfunctional to the barbaric,” his lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo said in a statement last week. “[He] is caught in a high-stakes game of tug-of-war between state and federal prosecutors, except the trophy is a young man’s life.”

Mangione has a federal court hearing scheduled for April 18 and a state court hearing set for June. The defense has until April 9 to submit pretrial motions, with prosecutors ordered to respond by May 14.

No word on if Bondi cares about the much larger number of deaths that have stemmed from the acts of CEOs in the healthcare industry.