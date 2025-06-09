Warner Bros. Sets Animated Adaptation of Marissa Meyer’s ‘The Lunar Chronicles’ for 2028

Warner Bros. has set the release of Locksmith Animation’s upcoming “The Lunar Chronicles,” an animated adaptation of Marissa Meyer’s hit young adult novels, for Nov. 3, 2028.

Released between 2012 and 2015, “The Lunar Chronicles” is set in a sci-fi future and features an overarching narrative loosely inspired by fairy tales such as “Cinderella,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Snow White.” Noëlle Raffaele (“DC Super Hero Girls”) will direct from a screenplay by Lindsey Ferrentino, Kalen Egan and Travis Sentell.

“It takes a team of true visionaries to bring a world as rich and daring as ‘The Lunar Chronicles’ to life. This is the kind of story that feels like it was waiting for just the right moment—and the right people—to be told. It’s thrilling, emotional and completely unlike anything we’ve seen before,” Bill Damaschke, president of Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and Natalie Fischer, CEO of Locksmith Animation, said. “We’re incredibly proud and can’t wait for audiences to experience it in 2028.”

Christina Steinberg will produce the film, whose crew will include Es Devlin and Patrick Hanenberger as production designers with costume design by fashion designers Laura and Kate Mulleavy. VFX and animation powerhouse Industrial Light & Magic has also boarded the project.

“The Lunar Chronicles” joins a growing Warner Bros. feature animation slate that is set to launch in 2026 with an adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ “The Cat in the Hat,” looking to fill the high demand for theatrical family releases throughout the year. Other films in the slate include “Bad Fairies,” also from Locksmith Animation, in July 2027 and the DC animated film “Dynamic Duo” in summer 2028.