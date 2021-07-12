‘Luxe Listings Sydney’ Renewed for Season 2 by Amazon

Things move fast in this real estate market. Mere days after the series debut, Amazon has renewed “Luxe Listings Sydney” for Season 2.

G’day, indeed.

Production in Sydney is already underway. Sounds like we’ll get some closure on that Season 1 finale cliffhanger, which star Gavin Rubinstein told TheWrap was a “super real” moment.

“This is a common theme in my life, because I like to move the needle and I like to push the envelope,” Rubsinstein said. Read more from our interview here.

“Luxe Listings Sydney” follows the intense professional operations and extraordinary personal lives of three elite real estate agents — Rubinstein, D’Leanne Lewis and Simon Cohen — showcasing some of the most breathtaking homes in the exclusive Sydney, Australia property market, complete with stunning harbor views, iconic beachfront backdrops and unrivaled grandeur.

That’s the show’s logline and the Aussie spellings — who are we to “correct” those?

“Luxe Listings Syndney” enjoyed the biggest launch weekend for an Australian Amazon original, the Prime Video home said on Monday. The SVOD platform (or really, the entertainment option that comes with Amazon’s free, 2-day shipping service) did not provide any specific viewership statistics, however.

“Sydney’s real estate market is unlike any other in the world, with ‘Luxe Listings Sydney’ offering a brilliant mix of big personalities, spectacular properties and high-stakes deals,” Erika North, head of Amazon Studios originals for the Asia-Pacific region, said in a statement. “Prime members in Australia and around the world loved season one, and we are thrilled to be continuing our work with talented Australian producers in greenlighting a second season of ‘Luxe Listing Sydney’ showcasing the beautiful backdrop Sydney provides and give members a further glimpse into the world-class real estate market in this iconic city.”

“Luxe Listings Sydney” is executive produced by Eureka Productions’ Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Rikkie Proost, and Evan Wilkes, with co-executive producers Jake Hargreaves and Anastassia Gerakas, along with series creators and executive producers Benjamin Scott and James Kennedy through Kentel.