What exactly is “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile?” It’s a kids musical about a crocodile! He wears a scarf, and he can sing! And he’s voiced by pop artist Shawn Mendes.

On Wednesday, Sony Pictures released the first trailer for “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” which is a live-action movie featuring Mendes as the singing, dancing, CGI reptile based on the children’s book series by Bernard Waber.

The film follows the Primm family, played by Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy and Winslow Fegley, as they move to New York City and find waiting for them in their bathroom tub Lyle… who we’ll remind you is a CGI singing crocodile. He also loves caviar. And the trailer shows the Primm family at one point making a painting of Lyle, as well as him sticking his head out a NYC cab like a puppy while wearing a Florida Gators jersey, causing countless unseen car wrecks.

But when Lyle’s existence is threatened by evil neighbor Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman), the Primms must band together with Lyle’s charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem) to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places, and there’s nothing wrong with a big singing crocodile with an even bigger personality.

Mendes will perform some original songs in the film from the songwriting team behind “The Greatest Showman” and “La La Land,” Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Joining Pasek and Paul in writing original songs for the film are Ari Afsar, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Mark Sonnenblick and Joriah Kwamé.

Directed and produced by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, the screenplay is by Will Davies. The film is produced by Hutch Parker and executive produced by Kevin K. Vafi, Dan Wilson, Robert J. Dohrmann, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Tarak Ben Ammar and Andy Mitchell.

Sony will “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” in the U.S. only in theaters on October 7. Check out the teaser trailer above.