Disney Promotes Lylle Breier to Executive Vice President, Marketing Partnerships and Special Events

Lylle Breier, who most recently served as Senior Vice President, Global Marketing Partnerships, Promotions, Synergy and Special Events at Disney, has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Marketing Partnerships and Special Events. According to the official announcement, Breier “will hold a pivotal role spanning global studio marketing and enterprise corporate functions, overseeing various responsibilities central to the company’s growth and engagement strategies.”

For Breier, this “multifaceted position will include responsibility for driving all marketing partnerships for both feature films and streaming releases, encompassing multi-platform brand campaigns, creative content production, event sponsorships and product placement for Disney Live Action, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios/Marvel Entertainment, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios, and Disney+,” according to the official release. Additionally, she will “also be responsible for the strategy, production, and operation of Special Events, including premieres, stunts, stage presentations, and fan conventions,” like D23 Expo, the all-Disney fan convention that takes place every two years at the Anaheim Convention Center, steps away from Disneyland.

“Whether securing multi-platform partnerships or pulling off large-scale events across the globe, Lylle has been at the center of some the industry’s most elaborate, memorable and successful programs,” said Asad Ayaz, Chief Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Company and President, Marketing, The Walt Disney Studios and Disney+, in an official statement. “Her ability to create and drive exceptional experiences and foster enduring connections is a testament to all that she’s achieved and what’s yet to come and I couldn’t be more thrilled to congratulate her on this promotion.”

Throughout her time at Disney Breier has been responsible for some of the most memorable premieres and promotional events, alongside driving the Walt Disney Company’s participation in conventions like D23 Expo, San Diego Comic Con and Star Wars Celebration, which will next be held on April 18 – 20, 2025, in Makuhari Messe, Japan. Breier actually began her career at The Walt Disney Studios as an undergraduate intern at Buena Vista Pictures while at UCLA, which is pretty incredible. She is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Television Academy, BAFTA, and Women in Film.

“”At the heart of all the remarkable things we accomplish is my extraordinary team, who are without question the best in the industry,” said Breier in an official statement. “I’m incredibly grateful for the fans who inspire us to push new boundaries, and the leadership team – Bob Iger, Alan Bergman, and Asad Ayaz – who continually support and champion our efforts.”