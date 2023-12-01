Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Lands NBC No. 1 Telecast During Holiday Week | Charts

Netflix’s Adam Sandler-led animated film “Leo” took the top streaming spot

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023
Getty Images

The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade proved to be a holiday staple as families and friends across the country gathered around the table. The televised tradition topped the most-watched telecasts in all of broadcast, according to the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of Nov. 20 to Nov. 26.

This year marked the 97th year of the signature event hosted by “Today” show anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker. CBS aired its own Thanksgiving Day Parade coverage hosted by Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight, which was enough to catapult its programming to the No. 3 spot on the broadcast charts. 

Cole Strain

Cole Strain is the vice president of measurement products at Samba TV

