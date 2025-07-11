Tyler Perry is pulling triple duty once again for the newest addition to his “Madea” franchise, and he’s bringing the whole family with him.

It’s been a minute since we’ve seen Madea on our screens. The last film the character was featured in was “A Madea Homecoming” back in 2022, which means O.G. Madea fans are gearing up for another hilarious adventure. Plus, Madea is bringing the whole Brown and Simmons family

Tyler Perry as Madea, Brian and Joe in “Madea’s Destination Wedding” (Netflix)

As he’s done over the past years, Tyler Perry plays triple duty as Madea, Madea’s brother Joe and Joe’s son Brian. The three are all heading to the Bahamas for the wedding of Brian’s daughter and Madea’s niece Tiffany.

Perry is best known for creating and starring as the popular “Madea” and the franchise, but he’s also performed as an actor in “Good Deeds,” “Alex Cross,” “Gone Girl” and more.

Cassi Davis as Aunt Bam in “Madea’s Destination Wedding” (Netflix)

Cassi Davis reprises her role as Aunt Bam, Madea’s outspoken and wild first cousin. She tags along with Madea on their trip to Tiffany’s wedding.

Davis stars in several “Madea” movies, including “Madea’s Family Reunion,” “Madea Goes to Jail” and “A Madea Homecoming,” as well as “The Paynes” and “House of Payne.”

Tamela Mann as Cora in “Madea’s Destination Wedding” (Netflix)

Tamela Mann reprises her role as Madea’s daughter Cora. She, too, is packing up to head to the Bahamas for her cousin’s wedding.

Aside from the “Madea” universe, Mann is popularly known as a gospel singer, with her best-known song being “Take Me to the King.” But she’s remained a mainstay in Perry’s film, starring “Meet the Browns,” “A Madea Homecoming” and more.

David Mann as Mr. Brown in “Madea’s Destination Wedding” (Netflix)

David Mann returns as Mr. Brown, the father figure to Cora and Madea’s ex-boyfriend.

Mann, who is married to Tamela Mann in real life, is also better known as a gospel singer. However, he’s also starred in “Meet the Browns,” “Madea’s Class Reunion” and more.

Jermaine Harris as BJ in “Madea’s Destination Wedding” (Netflix)

Jermaine Harris stars as BJ in the film, a friend of Tiffany’s fiancé, Zavier. He just so happens to be going with the group on their journey to the wedding.

Harris previously starred in “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things,” “Saturdays” and more.

Diamond White as Tiffany in “Madea’s Destination Wedding” (Netflix)

Diamond White plays Tiffany, the daughter of Brian. The film is centered on the family coming together to attend and celebrate the wedding of Tiffany and her fiancé, Zavier.

Singer, actress and former “X Factor” contestant Diamond White’s credits include “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Empire” and Netflix’s “Dear White People.” She previously appeared in “Boo! A Madea Halloween,” as well as “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween.” She’s also a regular voice actor, with credits including Fuli in “The Lion Guard,” Moon Girl in “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.”

Xavier Smalls as Zavier in “Madea’s Destination Wedding” (Netflix)

Xavier Smalls stars as Zavier, Tiffany’s fiancé. Together, Zavier and Tiffany share the sudden news that they’re getting hitched in the Bahamas.

Smalls previously starred in Perry’s Netflix series “Beauty in Black” and a short film titled “Shelf Life.”