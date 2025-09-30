Mae Martin’s ‘Wayward’ Debuts as Most-Watched Netflix TV Series With 8.2 Million Views

Mae Martin’s “Wayward” debuted on Netflix as the week’s most-watched TV series.

After dropping all of its eight episodes on Thursday, Sept. 25, “Wayward” tallied up 8.2 million views during its opening weekend, landing in the top spot on the English-language TV list for the week of Sept. 22. Viewership for “Wayward” soared past “Black Rabbit,” which came in the No. 2 spot in its second week on the streamer with 7 million views.

This week, “House of Guinness” also debuted to 5.2 million views, landing as the No. 3 series on the English-language TV list. “Wednesday” Season 2 came next in the No. 4 slot with 4.4 million views in its eighth week, and “Adolescence” benefitted from its recent Emmys win as it appeared in the top 10 again after its March debut, this time in the No. 5 spot with 3.5 million views.

“Beauty in Black” Season 2 was next with 3.1 million views in the No. 6 spot while “Haunted Hotel” Season 1 took the No. 7 spot on the top 10 list with 2.8 million views. Notably, Fox’s “Doc” landed in the top 10 list in the No. 10 spot with 1.9 million views.

On the film side, “KPop Demon Hunters” continued its reign, coming in the No. 1 spot with 19.3 million views during the week of Sept. 22. With 15 weeks in the top 10, “KPop Demon Hunters” became Netflix’s longest-running English film title to remain in the top 10.

Behind “KPop Demon Hunters” on the film top 10 list was “Ruth & Boaz,” which debuted to 10.3 million views in the No. 2 spot, as well as “The Wrong Paris,” which came in the No. 3 spot with 7.6 million views. “Man on Fire” scored 6.5 million views, while “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” scored 6.1 million views.