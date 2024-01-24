Bradley Cooper and Met Opera Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin to Present ‘Maestro’-Themed Q&A at NYC’s Lincoln Center

The event will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 14th at David Geffen Hall

Bradley Cooper in "Maestro" (Jason McDonald/Netflix)
Fresh off seven Oscar nominations this week for the Netflix film “Maestro”—including nods for Best Picture, and leading actors Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan—writer-director-star Cooper will join forces on Valentine’s Day with famed composer Yannick Nézet-Séguin for a New York Philharmonic/Netflix event entitled “Orchestrating Maestro: Music & Conversation,” which will explore the life of the film’s subject Leonard Bernstein.

Nézet-Séguin, music director of the Metropolitan Opera and artistic director and principal conductor of Montreal’s Orchestre Métropolitain, and music and artistic director of the Philadelphia Orchestra, will lead an orchestra through selections from the “Maestro” soundtrack. It marks the musician’s first conducting event with the New York Philharmonic.

Following the concert, Cooper will join Nézet-Séguin, a chief figure in the orchestration of the film’s recreations as well as an on-set consultant, for a conversation about Bernstein’s legacy and the film’s depiction of said life.

“Orchestrating Maestro: Music & Conversation” will take place ion Wednesday, Feb. 14th at 8pm EST, at the Wu Tsai Theater at David Geffen Hall in NYC’s Lincoln Center. For more information, visit the New York Philharmonic website.

