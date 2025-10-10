MAGA Supporters Rage Over Trump Getting Snubbed Nobel Peace Prize, Say He ‘Deserves’ It

MAGA supporters have been quick to express their anger online after it was announced Friday morning that Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado was this year’s Nobel Peace Prize recipient, instead of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Many of Trump’s supporters, as well as members of his administration, had previously called for him to be given the global award. Those calls only increased this week in the wake of the Middle East peace deal and ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that Trump oversaw the creation and enactment of. (The ceasefire officially went into effect on Friday.)

Nonetheless, Machado was given this year’s Nobel Peace Prize honor. In the aftermath of that announcement, Trump’s supporters wasted little time sharing their displeasure with it.

“At Fox, Roger Ailes never even allowed anyone to submit for an award bc he understood how meaningless they were – a leftist celebration of leftist behavior,” former Fox News host and podcaster Megyn Kelly wrote Friday on X. “Trump deserves the Peace Prize, but the loser here is the Nobel Committee which has further sullied its once-stellar brand.”

Elsewhere, Katie Miller, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, called the decision an example of the Nobel Committee putting “POLITICS OVER PEACE.” The MAGA Voice X account, meanwhile, tweeted, “Some random person that nobody knows, Maria Machado, just won the Nobel Peace Prize. THE NOBEL PEACE PRIZE IS A JOKE. Anyone with a brain knows Donald Trump should have won.”

Far-right political activist Laura Loomer similarly decried the outcome, writing on X, “The only person who deserves this prize is President Trump.”

For its part, the Nobel Committee said it awarded the prize to Machado “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

Following the announcement, Machado took to X to not only express her gratitude over the recognition but to also dedicate her award to both the people of Venezuela and Trump himself.

“This recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans is a boost to conclude our task: to conquer Freedom,” Machado wrote. “We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our principal allies to achieve Freedom and democracy.”

“I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!” her tweet concluded.

Notably, Friday is not the first time Machado has praised Trump. In January, Machado also thanked the president for demanding her continued safety in Venezuela and expressing support for her movement, which seeks to end the rule of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

“Your unwavering support for Venezuela’s fight for democracy is deeply valued,” Machado wrote at the time. “Your timely and decisive concern for my safety was a turning point.”

Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize aspirations will no doubt continue past this year, and his supporters will almost certainly continue calling for him to receive the recognition moving forward and in 2026.