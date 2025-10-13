Magic 8 Ball Series in the Works at Mattel Studios From M. Night Shyamalan, Brad Falchuk

M. Night Shyamalan and Brad Falchuk are developing a live-action scripted series centered on Mattel’s Magic 8 Ball with Mattel Studios.

Shyamalan (“The Sixth Sense,” “Split,” “Signs”) will serve as director, co-creator and co-showrunner for the series while Falchuk (“Glee,” “American Horror Story,” “Pose”) serves as writer, co-creator and co-showrunner. The series aims to reimagine the classic Magic 8 Ball as the “centerpiece of a high-concept, character-driven supernatural drama that blends psychological intensity with cultural intrigue,” per the official logline.

Shyamalan and Mattel revealed their plans for the series on Instagram on Monday by sharing a photo of the pilot script, written by Falchuk and directed by Shyamalan. “Been working on this for a couple years… Who’s in?” Shyamalan wrote in the caption.

The new project marks a return to TV for Shyamalan, who previously executive produced “Servant” and “Wayward Pines,” and directed five episodes of “Servant” and one of “Wayward Pines.” Shyamalan teams up with TV veteran Falchuk, who created “9-1-1,” “Pose,” “Glee,” “The Politician” and “American Horror Stories” alongside Ryan Murphy.

More to come …