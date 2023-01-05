Magical Elves Names Noah Livingston SVP of Development

Magical Elves, the production company behind Bravo’s “Top Chef” and Netflix’s “Nailed It!,” has hired Noah Livingston as senior vice president of development, the company said Thursday.

Livingston will develop competition formats across multiple genres, docuseries, and premium documentaries, and will report to executive vice president of development, Dan Goldsack, and co-CEOs Jo Sharon and Casey Kriley.

“Magical Elves is an unscripted powerhouse within the industry,” Livingston said. “I’m honored to join Jo, Casey, Dan and the rest of the team, developing dynamic and engaging content that offers large-scale entertainment appeal.”

Livingston joins Magical Elves from Batterie Pictures, the independent company he founded which sold original formats to NBC, E!, FOX and The History Channel. Livingston was recently an Executive Producer of “History’s Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan.”

Over the course of his career, he’s worked for Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment and Fremantle, and collaborated with FOX, NBC, ABC, and CBS.

“With a decade of experience creating bold entertainment formats and generating original IP, Noah will play a crucial role on our development team,” said Magical Elves co-CEOs Jo Sharon and Casey Kriley. “We are pleased to welcome him and look forward to his innovative collaboration and passion he’ll bring to the company.”