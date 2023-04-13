Magnolia Pictures, a leading indie entertainment studio and one of the early leaders in the VOD ecosystem, has partnered with Peacock for streaming distribution, the company’s announced Thursday. Effective immediately, curated film titles from Magnolia Pictures is available on the Comcast-owned platform.

Among those offered are “A Royal Affair,” “I Am Not Your Negro,” “Tucker and Dale vs. Evil” and “Melancholia.” The effort is being made for Magnolia Pictures to highlight the very best of independent cinema through its library of documentaries and award-winning genre titles.

Magnolia has been releasing critically acclaimed indie features since 2002. Their output has been an eclectic mix of buzzy documentaries like “Black Fish,” overseas action gems like “District 13,” celebrated human stories like “Support the Girls,” unapologetic schlock like “Hobo with a Shotgun” and almost everything in between. They were at the forefront of the VOD marketplace, offering many of their films on VOD a month before theatrical release.

A select curation of Magnolia Pictures titles are available now on Peacock; more information can be found at peacocktv.com.