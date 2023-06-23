‘Magnum P.I.’ to End at NBC With Fifth Season

NBC has opted not to continue “Magnum P.I.,” a source close to the production confirmed to TheWrap on Friday. The fifth and now final Season 5 has already aired its first 10 episodes: The remaining 10 were previously scheduled for midseason 2024.

The series, which stars Jay Fernandez, was picked up by NBC after being canceled by original network CBS in May 2022.

The options on the cast, which includes Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang and Amy Hill, expire on June 30.

Fernandez’s main character, Thomas Magnum, is a former Navy SEAL who is a private investigator in scenic Hawaii. In the new series, Magnum served in Afghanistan, an update on the Vietnam War experience of Tom Selleck’s ’80s character.

Eric Guggenheim, Justin Lin, John Davis and John Fox serve as executive producers and showrunners. The series is a co-production between Universal TV and CBS Studios: Universal TV handles international sales while and CBS is in charge of domestic off-network sales.

