On Friday’s episode of “Real Time,” Bill Maher took aim at Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Mehmet Oz, and mocked the Trump loyalist with campaign posters that, honestly, pretty much sum up why even Donald Trump thinks he’s a bad candidate.

“Primary season is my favorite political season. Some people like the holidays, Halloween, whatever. I like primaries. Because it’s like the early rounds of American idol, it’s, any loon can run. And we have some, we’ve seen a lot of them. And Dr. Oz…,” Maher said as he started the joke.

And we should say, this isn’t actually a primary he’s about to joke about. Oz won his primary and is now the official Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. That quibble aside, let’s continue.

“I never watched Dr Oz’s medical show, I’m not gonna pass judgement [on] what he is as a doctor. I bet he’s less crazy as a doctor than people assume, ’cause I don’t agree with most people’s views on medicine. But as a politician he’s a moron,” Maher continued.

“Because he… first of all I think Dr. Oz likes money too much. He has like 11 houses. He doesn’t really live in Pennsylvania where he’s running, and he went to the market to make an ad and he — I never even heard this word, ‘crudité,’ apparently it’s a vegetable platter but he called it crudité twice in a campaign ad. Ok, you’re done when you do s— like that,” Maher said.

“So we got ahold of some of his other campaign posters, would you like to see? He’s out of touch. I must say he’s a little out of touch,” Maher continued, at which point he read them out. For your convenience we’ve taken screen shots and embedded them below. You’re Welcome.

“I never met a man I didn’t tip”

HBO

“Putting Pennsylvanians back to whatever it is you people do”

HBO

“Haute cuisine is here again.”

HBO

“Dill, baby, dill.”

HBO

“I’m with Hermès.”

HBO

This by the way is a pun on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign slogan “I’m With Her,” and a reference to the luxury goods company Hermès, just in case, like me, you have no idea what that is and had to look it up.

“Hey, I said no eye contact.”

HBO

“Oscar de la Renta is too damn high.”

HBO

This of course is a pun on New York’s The Rent Is Too Damn High Party, and a reference to the very expensive fashion company.

“If I didn’t love Pennsylvania, would I pretend to live here?”

HBO

Referencing the fact that Oz formally moved to the state from New Jersey in 2020 and did change his voter registration, but evidence suggests he still actually lives in New Jersey.