Major League Soccer Moving Studio Production to WWE Headquarters in Connecticut

As it gears up for the 2025 season on Apple TV, Major League Soccer is moving its studio programming to Connecticut in an expanded multi-year production deal with IMG.

Under the terms of the deal, MLS Productions will move to WWE headquarters in Stamford, which will serve as the new production hub for live studio programming in English and Spanish.

The Studios at WWE, a new 30,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art production facility equipped with five studios and wide-ranging production amenities, will allow the league to add programming in the new season for MLS Season Pass.

“The debut of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV has been remarkable for fans around the world to be able to consume all MLS games and content,” MLS media executive vice president Seth Bacon said in a statement. “With the incredible momentum and excitement around the league, we are thrilled to further our partnership with IMG to support our vision of elevating production, creating new viewing opportunities and pushing the sports broadcast landscape into the future.”

IMG produces live match, studio productions and programming for more than 600 annual games on MLS Season Pass.

“Together with MLS and Apple, we have set a new standard for the MLS viewing experience, creating a new era of entertaining, highly engaging content for football fans globally,” IMG Studios EVP Barney Francis added. “Over the coming years, we will continue to innovate with cutting-edge technology and creativity, powered by our incredible new home, The Studios at WWE, and IMG’s industry-leading production experience and capabilities.”

The WWE facility is part of TKO Group Holdings, which recently reached an agreement with Endeavor to acquire IMG, in a transaction expected to be completed in the first half of 2025.

“We have long admired the tremendous MLS-IMG partnership – and the fantastic product and results it has generated over the years,” WWE media & production EVP Lee Fitting said. “We believe that WWE’s new state-of-the-art facilities will help take their collective capabilities to even greater heights.”

In addition to its partnership with Major League Soccer, IMG produces content for the world’s other biggest leagues and events, including the Premier League, English Football League, Saudi Pro League, CBS’ UEFA Champions League and Europa League coverage, UFC, DP World Tour, The Ryder Cup, and The Open Championship.