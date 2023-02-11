“Elvis” took the crown at the 10th annual Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards, leading all films. Presented Saturday evening at the Beverly Hilton, the Baz Luhrmann spectacle in which hair and makeup helped transform Austin Butler into Elvis Presley at every stage of his illustrious career, won two awards in the five feature-film categories, for period and/or character make-up and period and/or character hair styling.

Other film winners included “Everything Everywhere All at Once” for contemporary make-up, “The Whale” for special make-up effects and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” for contemporary hair styling.

“Elvis,” “The Whale,” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” are all nominated for the Best Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar, along with “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “The Batman.” (The Academy treats makeup and hairstyling as single words, while the guild hyphenates the first and separates the second.)

Since the MUAHS Awards started up again after a hiatus in 2013, all but one Oscar winner for makeup and hair had previously won an award from the guild. The MUAHS category for period and/or character makeup most often predicts the Oscar, with seven matches in nine years, while the contemporary makeup winner has taken the Oscar once. Winners of hair styling awards from the guild have won the Oscar three times, while winners for makeup effects have won four times.

The only Oscar recipient that had not previously won a MUAHS Award was last year’s winner, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

Those precedents seemingly put “Elvis” and “The Whale” in the best position for the Oscar.

Meanwhile, in the television categories, “Pam & Tommy,” “Legendary,” “The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special,” “American Horror Stories,” and “The Quest” all won two awards, with other winners including, “Euphoria,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Our Flag Means Death,” “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration,” “The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans,” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Hosted by actress Melissa Peterman, the ceremony also included featured five special honors. Angela Bassett received the Distinguished Artisan Award, make-up artist Steve La Porte and hair stylist Josée Normand were given Lifetime Achievement Awards and make-up artist Fred C. Blau Jr. and hair stylist Judy Crown received Vanguard Awards.

The complete list of winners:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURES

Best Contemporary Make-Up: “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Michelle Chung, Erin Rosenmann, Dania A. Ridgway

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up: “Elvis,” Shane Thomas, Angela Conte

Best Special Make-Up Effects: “The Whale,” Adrien Morot, Kathy Tse, Chris Gallaher

Best Contemporary Hair Styling: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Camille Friend, Evelyn Feliciano, Marva Stokes, Victor Paz

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling: “Elvis,” Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston

TELEVISION SERIES — LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

Best Contemporary Make-Up: “Euphoria”- Season 2, Doniella Davy, Tara Lang Shah, Alexandra J. French

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up: “Pam & Tommy,” David Williams, Jennifer Aspinall, Dave Snyder, Bill Myer

Best Special Make-Up Effects: “Pam & Tommy,” David Williams, Jason Collins, Mo Meinhart, Abby Lyle Clawson

Best Contemporary Hair Styling: “Abbott Elementary,” Moira Frazier, Dustin Osborne, Christina R. Joseph

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling: “Our Flag Means Death,” Margarita Pidgeon, Stacy Bisel, Kate Loftis, Christopher Enlow

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES

Best Contemporary Make-Up: “Legendary,” Tonia Green, Tyson Fountaine, Silvia Leczel, Sean Conklin

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up: “The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special,” Michael Ornelaz, Matt Sprunger, Jon Moore, Robin Pritchard

Best Special Make-Up Effects: “The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special,” Alexei Dmitriew, Scott Stoddard, LuAndra Whitehurst, Mo Meinhart

Best Contemporary Hair Styling: “Legendary,” Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Dean Francis Banowetz, LaLisa Turner

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling: “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration,” Anthony Wilson, Jennifer Guerrero, Maria Sandoval, Myo Lai

DAYTIME TELEVISION

Best Make-Up: “The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans,” Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet

Best Hair Styling: “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Tara Copeland, Roberto Ramos

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING

Best Make-Up: “The Quest,” Elle Favorule, Michelle Sfarzo, Sonia Cabrera

Best Hair Styling: “The Quest,” Erica Adams, Alyn R. Topper, Lauren McKeever, Jennifer Tremont

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS

Best Make-Up: “American Horror Stories: Dollhouse” Promo, Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Alyssa Morgan, Christina Kortum

Best Hair Styling: “American Horror Stories: Season 2” Promos, Joe E. Matke III, Tiphanie Baum, Jerilynn Stephens, Johnny Lomeli

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage)

Best Make-up: “Kinky Boots,” Brandi Strona, Glen Alen, Lilia Villasenor

Best Hair Styling: “La Traviata,” Jeanna Parham, Christina E. Martin

Steve Pond contributed to this post.