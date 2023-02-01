Oscar nominees “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Tár” and “Top Gun: Maverick” have been nominated for the 73rd annual ACE Eddie Awards, the American Cinema Editors announced Wednesday.

The last Hollywood guild or professional society to announce its nominations, ACE did so a week after the Oscars had unveiled its top picks in the film editing category, and all of the Academy’s choices were also nominated for ACE Eddies. “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere” are competing in the comedy category with “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “The Menu” and “Triangle of Sadness,” while “Elvis,” “Tár” and “Top Gun: Maverick” are up against “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “The Woman King” in the drama category.

Nominees in the animation category include “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” and “Turning Red,” while documentary noms went to “Fire of Love,” “Good Night Oppy” and “Moonage Daydream,” among others.

Television nominees included “Barry,” “Euphoria,” “Severance” and “The White Lotus,” which received two nominations each, as well as “The Conners,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Andor,” “Gaslit” and “Station Eleven.”

Winners will be announced at the ACE Eddies ceremony on March 5 at Royce Hall on the UCLA campus. ACE previously announced that “The Woman King” director Gina Prince-Bythewood will receive the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award at that ceremony, while Lynne Willingham and Don Zimmerman will receive Career Achievement Awards.

The nominees:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Drama, Theatrical):

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical):

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Menu

Triangle of Sadness

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM (Theatrical or Non-Theatrical):

The Bad Guys

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Theatrical):

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Good Night Oppy

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Non-Theatrical):

The Andy Warhol Diaries: “Collab: Andy & Basquiat“

George Carlin’s American Dream

The Last Movie Stars: “Luck is an Art”

Luci and Desi

Pelosi in the House

BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

The Conners: “Of Missing Minds and Missing Fries“

How I Met Your Father: “Timing is Everything”

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Art of Negotiation”

BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

Atlanta: “Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World.”

Barry: “710N”

Barry: “Starting Now”

The Bear: “System”

Only Murders in the Building: “I Know Who Did It”

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES:

Andor: “One Way Out”

Euphoria: “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”

Euphoria: “The Theater and Its Double”

Severance: “In Perpetuity”

Severance: “The We We Are”

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (NON-THEATRICAL):

Fire Island

Hocus Pocus 2

A Jazzman’s Blues

Prey

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES:

Gaslit: “Year of the Rat”

Obi-Wan Kenobi: “Part VI”

Station Eleven: “Unbroken Circle”

The White Lotus: “Abduction”

The White Lotus: “Arrivederci”

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

Deadliest Catch: “Sailor’s Delight”

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Hard Racing”

Vice: “Killing for Success & Marcos Returns”

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:

A Black Lady Sketch Show: “Save My Edges, I’m A Donor!”

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: “Police Interrogations”

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: “Volodymyr Zelenskyy Special”

BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES:

Big Mouth: “Dadda Dia!”

Bob’s Burgers: “Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner”

Love, Death & Robots: “Bad Travelling”

ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING:

Adriana Guevara – New York University

Jazmin Jamias – American Film Institute

Tianze Sun – American Film Institute