‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye,’ ‘House of Gucci’ Nominated by Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild

“House of Gucci,” “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “Coming 2 America” and “The Suicide Squad” were the leaders in film nominations for the 2022 Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards, MUAHS announced on Tuesday.

Those four films all received three nominations in the MUAHS’ five film categories, with “No Time to Die,” “Being the Ricardos,” “Cruella” and “Dune” receiving two each.

Two films that made the Oscars’ 10-film shortlist for makeup and hairstyling, “Cyrano” and “Nightmare Alley,” were not nominated by MUAHS voters, while five guild nominees – “Black Widow,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Being the Ricardos,” “In the Heights” and “The Matrix Resurrections” – were not shortlisted by the Academy.

In the television categories, the most-nominated programs were “Legendary,” “Dancing With the Stars,” “WandaVision,” “Impeachment: American Crime Story” and “Saturday Night Live.”

The guild also announced nominations in commercials and music videos and theatrical categories.

The 2022 MUAHS Awards will take place on Feb. 19 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, and are currently planned as an in-person event after last year’s virtual ceremony. At that show, makeup artist Michele Burke and hair stylist Joy Zapata will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The nominations:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Contemporary Make-Up

Black Widow

Paul Gooch, Paula Price, Deborah LaMia Denaver

Coming 2 America

Merc Arceneaux, Vera Steimberg, Trent Simmons, Caroline Monge

Don’t Look Up

Liz Bernstrom, Julie LeShane, Claudia Moriel, Joseph Dulude ll

No Time to Die

Daniel Phillips

The Suicide Squad

Heba Thorisdottir, Greg Funk, Sabrina Wilson, Jillian Erickson

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Being the Ricardos

Ana Lozano, David Craig Forrest, Kyra Panchenko, Denise Paulson

Cruella

Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Guy Common

Dune

Donald Mowat, Jo-Ann MacNeil, Rocky Faulkner, Jennifer Stanfield

House of Gucci

Jana Carboni, Sarah Tanno, Daniel Lawson Johnston, Stefania Pellegini

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Linda Dowds, Ashleigh Chavis-Wolfe, Renee Goodwin



FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Special Make-Up Effects

Coming 2 America

Mike Marino, Michael Fontaine, Yoichi Art Sakamoto, Diana Choi

Dune

Donald Mowat, Love Larson, Eva von Bahr, Rocky Faulkner

House of Gucci

Göran Lundström, Federica Castelli

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Justin Raleigh, Kelly Golden, Chris Hampton, Thom Floutz

The Suicide Squad

Shane Mahan, Brian Sipe, Matt Sprunger, Greg Funk



FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Coming 2 America

Stacey Morris, Carla Farmer, Louisa Anthony, Victor Paz

In The Heights

Betsy Reyes, Valerie Velez, Annemarie Bradley-Sherron, Diedre Harris

No Time to Die

Daniel Phillips

The Matrix Resurrections

Flora Moody, Shunika Terry, Kerrie Smith

The Suicide Squad

Janine Rath-Thompson, Michelle Diamantides, Melizah Wheat, Kristen Saia



FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling

Being the Ricardos

Teressa Hill, Yvonne De Patis-Kupka Lindy Dunn, Kim Santantonio

Cruella

Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Julia Vernon

House of Gucci

Giuliano Mariano, Frederic Aspiras, Alexis Continente, Anna Carin Lock

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Stephanie Ingram, Betty Lou Skinner, Heather Hawkins, Bryson Conley

West Side Story

Kay Georgiou, Jerry DeCarlo



TELEVISION SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES –

Best Contemporary Make-up

American Horror Stories

Tyson Fountaine, Melissa Buell, Ron Pipes, Gage Munster

Emily in Paris

Odile Fourquin, Aurélie Payen, Carole Nicolas, Corinne Maillard

Mare of Easttown

Debi Young, Ngozi Olandu Young, Sandra Linn, Rachel Geary

RuPaul’s Drag Race

David Petruschin, Jen Fregozo, Nicole Faulkner

WandaVision

Tricia Sawyer, Vasilios Tanis

TELEVISION SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES-

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Halston

Patricia Regan, Claus Lulla, Margot Boccia, Joseph A. Campayno

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Robin Beauchesne, KarrieAnne Heisner Sillay, Angela Moos, Erin LaBre

Pose

Sherri Berman Laurence, Nicky Pattison Illum, Charles Zambrano, Jai Williams

This is Us

Zoe Hay, Heather Plott, Tania McComas,

WandaVision

Tricia Sawyer, Vasilios Tanis, Regina Little, Jonah Levy



TELEVISION SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES-

Best Special Make-Up Effects

American Horror Stories

Jason Hamer, Cale Thomas, Hiroshi Yada, Cary Ayers

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Justin Raleigh, Kelly Golden, Chris Hampton, Thom Floutz

Star Trek: Discovery

Glenn Hetrick, Rocky Faulkner, Nicola Bendrey, Chris Burgoyne

The Witcher

Barrie Gower, Deb Watson

This is Us

Zoe Hay, Stevie Bettles, Tania McComas, Elizabeth Hoel Chang



TELEVISION SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES-

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Black-ish

Nena Ross-Davis, Stacey Morris, Lionel Brown, Marcia Hamilton

Emily in Paris

Odile Fourquin, Mike Desir, Carole Nicolas, Frederic Souquet

Grace and Frankie

Kelly Kline, Jonathan Hanousek, Marlene Williams

Mare of Easttown

Lawrence Davis, Shunika Terry, Lydia Benaim, Ivana Primorac

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Curtis Foreman, Ryan Randall

TELEVISION SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES-

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling



Genius: Aretha

Louisa V. Anthony, Tracey Moss, Victor Paz

Halston

Michelle Johnson, JT Franchuk, Christen Edwards

Impeachment: American Crime Stories

Natalie Driscoll, Michelle Ceglia

Pose

Barry Lee Moe, Timothy Harvey, Tene Wilder, Greg Bazemore

WandaVision

Karen Bartek, Cindy Welles, Nikki Wright, Anna Quinn



TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

Best Contemporary Make-Up



Dancing with the Stars

Julie Socash, Alison Gladieux, Donna Bard, Barbi Fonte

Legendary

Tonia Nichole Green, Tyson Fountaine, Glen Alen, Valente Frazier

Muppets Haunted Mansion

Elle Favorule, Sonia Cabrera, Michelle Sfarzo

Saturday Night Live

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Rachel Paganii

The Voice

Darcy Gilmore, Ashlyn McIntyre, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Ashley Holm



TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Legendary

Tonia Green, Tyson Fountaine, Silvia Leczel, Jennifer Fregozo

Oslo

Daniel Parker

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Krista Hann, Kieran Wang, Geeta Dayal

Saturday Night Live

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani

We’re Here

Tyler Devlin, Martin DeLuna, Jeremy Austin



TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

Best Special Make-up Effects

Dancing with the Stars

Brian Sipe, Julie Socash, Vance Hartwell, Kato DeStefan

Fear Street Part Three: 1666

Christopher Nelson, LuAndra Whitehurst, Mark Ross

Legendary

Tonia Nichole Green, Tyson Fountaine, Sean Conklin, Marcel Banks

Saturday Night Live

Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier Jr., Lisa Forst

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Dancing with the Stars

Jani Kleinbard, Gail Ryan, Cheryl Eckert, Regina Rodriquez

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around

Tara Copeland, Robert Ramos

Legendary

Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Kathleen Leonard, Dean Banowetz

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)

Moira Frazier

The Voice

Jerilynn Stephens, Darbie Wieczorek, Roberto Ramos, Josh Liu



TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Dancing with the Stars

Brittany Spaulding, Tiphanie Baum, Patricia Pineda, Arrick Anderson

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses

Troy Zestos, Johnny Lomeli

Legendary

Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Kathleen Leonard, Dean Banowetz

Respect

Lawrence Davis

We’re Here

Abdiel Urcullu, Tyler Funicelli

DAYTIME TELEVISION – Best Make-Up

The Bold and the Beautiful

Christine Lai Johnson, James Elle, Hajja Barnes

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Chanty LaGrana, Valente Fraizer, Gloria Elias-Foeillet

The Young and the Restless

Patricia Denney, Kathy Jones, Robert Bolger, Stacey Alfano

DAYTIME TELEVISION – Best Hair Styling

Dr. Phil Show

Mimi Vodnoy Love, Annette Jones

The Bold and the Beautiful

Lisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Lauren Salas, Stephanie Paugh

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Roberto Ramos, Tara Copeland

The Young and the Restless

Lauren Mendoza, Justin Jackson, Miriam Flowers, Michelle Corona

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – Best Make-Up

Danger Force

Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Tyson Fountaine

Family Reunion

Kym Nicole Oubre, Starlynn Burden, Julianne Kaye

Head of the Class

Linda Choi, Alexis Walker, Olivia Fischa, Joely Upchurch Gonez

Sesame Street

Jane DiPersio, Chris Bingham

The Baby-Sitters Club

Ceilidh Dunn, Ciara Lynch, Ashley Pilkey

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – Best Hair Styling

Danger Force

Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Yunea Cruz

Family Reunion

Melanie Ervin, Lindsay Rogers

Head of the Class

Patricia Pineda, Rachel Bench, Dwayne Ross

Sesame Street

Rob Greene

The Baby-Sitters Club

Florencia Cepeda, Miranda Upton, Alana Olson

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS – Best Make-Up

American Horror Story: Double Feature

Kerry Herta, Christina Kortum, Alex Perrone

Edgar Scissorhands Cadillac Super Bowl

Cale Thomas, Alan Scott, Ashley Scott, Stephen Sollitto

Pink: All I Know So Far

Barney Burman, Bart Mixon, Chloe Sens,

Rapunzel Doesn’t Need a Prince

Dominie Till, Gunn Espegard, Katy Mc Clintock

Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Hotel

Brian Sipe, Samantha Ward

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS – Best Hair Styling ****TIE

Dom Perignon

Frederic Aspiras

Mercedes-Benz Winter Event

Dominie Till, Vito Trotta

Pose

Joe Matke, Genyii Scott

Rapunzel Doesn’t Need a Prince

Dominie Till, Katy McClintock, Anne Juliette

Taco Bell – “Talk Show Dreams” featuring Lil Nas X

Stacey Morris, Dominique Evans

Uber Eats Commercial

Cheryl Marks, Allyson Joyner, Stella Tzanidankis

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage) – Best Make-up

Cinderella (La Cenerentola)

Raquel Bianchini, Brandi Strona, Danielle Richter

Horror Camp: A Musical Massacre

Michael Johnston, Tyson Fountaine, Julie Socash, Sean Conklin

Il Trovatore

Raquel Bianchini, Brandi Strona, Sarah Wagner, Morgan Sellers

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage) – Best Hair Styling

Cinderella (La Cenerentola)

Raquel Bianchini, Danielle Richter, Marylou Hernandez

Hamilton (And Peggy Company)

Marcelo Donari, Brandon Bolton, Melissa Dawson, Charles LaPoint

Head Over Heels

Christopher Enlow, Jenni Gilbert

Horror Camp: A Musical Massacre

Michael Johnston, Jennifer Green, Nicole Goulet, Kelcey Dibernardo

Tannhauser / LA Opera

Raquel Bianchini, Danielle Richter, Brandi Stona, Nicole Rodrigues