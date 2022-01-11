We've Got Hollywood Covered
‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye,’ ‘House of Gucci’ Nominated by Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild

”Coming 2 America“ and ”The Suicide Squad“ also receive multiple noms from the Hollywood guild

| January 11, 2022 @ 6:40 AM
The Eyes of Tammy Faye

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye" / Searchlight Pictures

“House of Gucci,” “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “Coming 2 America” and “The Suicide Squad” were the leaders in film nominations for the 2022 Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards, MUAHS announced on Tuesday.

Those four films all received three nominations in the MUAHS’ five film categories, with “No Time to Die,” “Being the Ricardos,” “Cruella” and “Dune” receiving two each.

Two films that made the Oscars’ 10-film shortlist for makeup and hairstyling, “Cyrano” and “Nightmare Alley,” were not nominated by MUAHS voters, while five guild nominees – “Black Widow,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Being the Ricardos,” “In the Heights” and “The Matrix Resurrections” – were not shortlisted by the Academy.

In the television categories, the most-nominated programs were “Legendary,” “Dancing With the Stars,” “WandaVision,” “Impeachment: American Crime Story” and “Saturday Night Live.”

The Eyes of Tammy Faye
The guild also announced nominations in commercials and music videos and theatrical categories.

The 2022 MUAHS Awards will take place on Feb. 19 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, and are currently planned as an in-person event after last year’s virtual ceremony. At that show, makeup artist Michele Burke and hair stylist Joy Zapata will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The nominations:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Contemporary Make-Up

Black Widow
Paul Gooch, Paula Price, Deborah LaMia Denaver

Coming 2 America
Merc Arceneaux, Vera Steimberg, Trent Simmons, Caroline Monge

Don’t Look Up
Liz Bernstrom, Julie LeShane, Claudia Moriel, Joseph Dulude ll

No Time to Die
Daniel Phillips

The Suicide Squad
Heba Thorisdottir, Greg Funk, Sabrina Wilson, Jillian Erickson

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Being the Ricardos
Ana Lozano, David Craig Forrest, Kyra Panchenko, Denise Paulson

Cruella
Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Guy Common  

Dune
Donald Mowat, Jo-Ann MacNeil, Rocky Faulkner, Jennifer Stanfield

House of Gucci
Jana Carboni, Sarah Tanno, Daniel Lawson Johnston, Stefania Pellegini

The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Linda Dowds, Ashleigh Chavis-Wolfe, Renee Goodwin  


FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Special Make-Up Effects

Coming 2 America
Mike Marino, Michael Fontaine, Yoichi Art Sakamoto, Diana Choi

Dune
Donald Mowat, Love Larson, Eva von Bahr, Rocky Faulkner

House of Gucci
Göran Lundström, Federica Castelli

The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Justin Raleigh, Kelly Golden, Chris Hampton, Thom Floutz

The Suicide Squad
Shane Mahan, Brian Sipe, Matt Sprunger, Greg Funk

 
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Coming 2 America
Stacey Morris, Carla Farmer, Louisa Anthony, Victor Paz

In The Heights
Betsy Reyes, Valerie Velez, Annemarie Bradley-Sherron, Diedre Harris

No Time to Die
Daniel Phillips

The Matrix Resurrections
Flora Moody, Shunika Terry, Kerrie Smith

The Suicide Squad
Janine Rath-Thompson, Michelle Diamantides, Melizah Wheat, Kristen Saia

 
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling

Being the Ricardos
Teressa Hill, Yvonne De Patis-Kupka Lindy Dunn, Kim Santantonio

Cruella
Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Julia Vernon

House of Gucci
Giuliano Mariano, Frederic Aspiras, Alexis Continente, Anna Carin Lock

The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Stephanie Ingram, Betty Lou Skinner, Heather Hawkins, Bryson Conley

West Side Story
Kay Georgiou, Jerry DeCarlo


TELEVISION SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES – 

Best Contemporary Make-up

American Horror Stories
Tyson Fountaine, Melissa Buell, Ron Pipes, Gage Munster

Emily in Paris
Odile Fourquin, Aurélie Payen, Carole Nicolas, Corinne Maillard

Mare of Easttown                                         
Debi Young, Ngozi Olandu Young, Sandra Linn, Rachel Geary

RuPaul’s Drag Race
David Petruschin, Jen Fregozo, Nicole Faulkner

WandaVision
Tricia Sawyer, Vasilios Tanis

TELEVISION SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES-   

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up 

Halston
Patricia Regan, Claus Lulla, Margot Boccia, Joseph A. Campayno

Impeachment: American Crime Story
Robin Beauchesne, KarrieAnne Heisner Sillay, Angela Moos, Erin LaBre

Pose
Sherri Berman Laurence, Nicky Pattison Illum, Charles Zambrano, Jai Williams

This is Us  
Zoe Hay, Heather Plott, Tania McComas,               

WandaVision             
Tricia Sawyer, Vasilios Tanis, Regina Little, Jonah Levy


TELEVISION SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES-   

Best Special Make-Up Effects

American Horror Stories
Jason Hamer, Cale Thomas, Hiroshi Yada, Cary Ayers

Impeachment: American Crime Story
Justin Raleigh, Kelly Golden, Chris Hampton, Thom Floutz

Star Trek: Discovery
Glenn Hetrick, Rocky Faulkner, Nicola Bendrey, Chris Burgoyne

The Witcher
Barrie Gower, Deb Watson

This is Us        
Zoe Hay, Stevie Bettles, Tania McComas, Elizabeth Hoel Chang

 
TELEVISION SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES-               

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Black-ish
Nena Ross-Davis, Stacey Morris, Lionel Brown, Marcia Hamilton

Emily in Paris
Odile Fourquin, Mike Desir, Carole Nicolas, Frederic Souquet

Grace and Frankie
Kelly Kline, Jonathan Hanousek, Marlene Williams

Mare of Easttown
Lawrence Davis, Shunika Terry, Lydia Benaim, Ivana Primorac

RuPaul’s Drag Race
Curtis Foreman, Ryan Randall

TELEVISION SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES-   

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
          

Genius: Aretha
Louisa V. Anthony, Tracey Moss, Victor Paz

Halston
Michelle Johnson, JT Franchuk, Christen Edwards

Impeachment: American Crime Stories
Natalie Driscoll, Michelle Ceglia

Pose
Barry Lee Moe, Timothy Harvey, Tene Wilder, Greg Bazemore

WandaVision
Karen Bartek, Cindy Welles, Nikki Wright, Anna Quinn              

 
TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

Best Contemporary Make-Up
          

Dancing with the Stars
Julie Socash, Alison Gladieux, Donna Bard, Barbi Fonte

Legendary
Tonia Nichole Green, Tyson Fountaine, Glen Alen, Valente Frazier

Muppets Haunted Mansion
Elle Favorule, Sonia Cabrera, Michelle Sfarzo

Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Rachel Paganii

The Voice
Darcy Gilmore, Ashlyn McIntyre, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Ashley Holm

 
TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Legendary
Tonia Green, Tyson Fountaine, Silvia Leczel, Jennifer Fregozo

Oslo
Daniel Parker

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Krista Hann, Kieran Wang, Geeta Dayal

Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani

We’re Here
Tyler Devlin, Martin DeLuna, Jeremy Austin

 
TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION         

Best Special Make-up Effects

Dancing with the Stars
Brian Sipe, Julie Socash, Vance Hartwell, Kato DeStefan

Fear Street Part Three: 1666
Christopher Nelson, LuAndra Whitehurst, Mark Ross

Legendary
Tonia Nichole Green, Tyson Fountaine, Sean Conklin, Marcel Banks

Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier Jr., Lisa Forst

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION         

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Dancing with the Stars
Jani Kleinbard, Gail Ryan, Cheryl Eckert, Regina Rodriquez  

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around
Tara Copeland, Robert Ramos

Legendary
Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Kathleen Leonard, Dean Banowetz

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)
Moira Frazier

The Voice
Jerilynn Stephens, Darbie Wieczorek, Roberto Ramos, Josh Liu

 
TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION           

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Dancing with the Stars
Brittany Spaulding, Tiphanie Baum, Patricia Pineda, Arrick Anderson

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses
Troy Zestos, Johnny Lomeli

Legendary
Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Kathleen Leonard, Dean Banowetz

Respect
Lawrence Davis

We’re Here
Abdiel Urcullu, Tyler Funicelli

DAYTIME TELEVISION – Best Make-Up

The Bold and the Beautiful
Christine Lai Johnson, James Elle, Hajja Barnes 

The Kelly Clarkson Show
Chanty LaGrana, Valente Fraizer, Gloria Elias-Foeillet

The Young and the Restless
Patricia Denney, Kathy Jones, Robert Bolger, Stacey Alfano

DAYTIME TELEVISION – Best Hair Styling

Dr. Phil Show
Mimi Vodnoy Love, Annette Jones

The Bold and the Beautiful
Lisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Lauren Salas, Stephanie Paugh

The Kelly Clarkson Show
Roberto Ramos, Tara Copeland

The Young and the Restless
Lauren Mendoza, Justin Jackson, Miriam Flowers, Michelle Corona

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – Best Make-Up

Danger Force
Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Tyson Fountaine

Family Reunion
Kym Nicole Oubre, Starlynn Burden, Julianne Kaye

Head of the Class
Linda Choi, Alexis Walker, Olivia Fischa, Joely Upchurch Gonez

Sesame Street
Jane DiPersio, Chris Bingham

The Baby-Sitters Club
Ceilidh Dunn, Ciara Lynch, Ashley Pilkey

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – Best Hair Styling

Danger Force
Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Yunea Cruz

Family Reunion
Melanie Ervin, Lindsay Rogers

Head of the Class
Patricia Pineda, Rachel Bench, Dwayne Ross

Sesame Street
Rob Greene

The Baby-Sitters Club
Florencia Cepeda, Miranda Upton, Alana Olson

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS – Best Make-Up

American Horror Story: Double Feature
Kerry Herta, Christina Kortum, Alex Perrone

Edgar Scissorhands Cadillac Super Bowl
Cale Thomas, Alan Scott, Ashley Scott, Stephen Sollitto

Pink: All I Know So Far
Barney Burman, Bart Mixon, Chloe Sens,

Rapunzel Doesn’t Need a Prince
Dominie Till, Gunn Espegard, Katy Mc Clintock

Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Hotel
Brian Sipe, Samantha Ward   

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS – Best Hair Styling   ****TIE

Dom Perignon
Frederic Aspiras

Mercedes-Benz Winter Event
Dominie Till, Vito Trotta

Pose
Joe Matke, Genyii Scott

Rapunzel Doesn’t Need a Prince
Dominie Till, Katy McClintock, Anne Juliette

Taco Bell – “Talk Show Dreams” featuring Lil Nas X
Stacey Morris, Dominique Evans

Uber Eats Commercial
Cheryl Marks, Allyson Joyner, Stella Tzanidankis

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage) – Best Make-up

Cinderella (La Cenerentola)                                                                                                    
Raquel Bianchini, Brandi Strona, Danielle Richter

Horror Camp: A Musical Massacre
Michael Johnston, Tyson Fountaine, Julie Socash, Sean Conklin

Il Trovatore
Raquel Bianchini, Brandi Strona, Sarah Wagner, Morgan Sellers

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage) – Best Hair Styling

Cinderella (La Cenerentola)   
Raquel Bianchini, Danielle Richter, Marylou Hernandez

Hamilton (And Peggy Company)
Marcelo Donari, Brandon Bolton, Melissa Dawson, Charles LaPoint

Head Over Heels
Christopher Enlow, Jenni Gilbert

Horror Camp: A Musical Massacre
Michael Johnston, Jennifer Green, Nicole Goulet, Kelcey Dibernardo

Tannhauser / LA Opera
Raquel Bianchini, Danielle Richter, Brandi Stona, Nicole Rodrigues

