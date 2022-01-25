‘Mamma Mia!’ Star Christine Baranski Is Definitely Up For A Threequel

You can dance, you can jive, but can you get a third “Mamma Mia!” movie? Well, according to franchise star Christine Baranski — maybe!

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress (currently starring on HBO’s “The Gilded Age”) noted that she and her movie musical castmates really were having the times of their lives on “Mamma Mia!” and “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” so it wouldn’t take much convincing to repeat the experience.

“If we could go back and have the same amount of good fun and be on a Greek island together filming and dining together at night at some wonderful trattoria or taverna, I don’t think anybody would give you an argument,” Baranski said.

She also has at least some idea of what her character has been up to since the end of “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” — and as always, Tanya has remained deeply on-brand.

“Tanya married, although by now she may be divorced,” Baranski said. “She may have gotten bored with this man.”

So no, all hope is not lost. But the actress did admit that it’d be super difficult to make happen, simply because working out the schedules of all the major stars in those movies — like Meryl Streep, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, and most recently, Cher — is “a nightmare.”

But, if the powers that be wanted to give “Mamma Mia!” the reunion treatment, like “Friends” and “Harry Potter” have gotten over on HBO Max, Baranski noted it’d be much easier.

“I always think ‘wouldn’t it be fun just to get back together on that Greek island and maybe film all of us having dinner and telling the stories and singing all Abba songs?'” she added. “And then just have it filmed as a great night out.”