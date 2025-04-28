Mamoru Hosoda’s ‘Scarlet’ Sets Christmas 2025 Release Date at Sony

Sony has dated Oscar-nominated director Mamoru Hosoda’s latest animated feature “Scarlet” for Dec. 12. His last feature was 2021’s “Belle.”

Sony co-produced and co-financed the new animated feature with Studio CHIZU and Nippon TV. It is only being described as “the story of a brave princess who transcends time and space.” We’ll take it.

Hosoda’s previous films include “The Girl Who Leapt Through Time,” “Summer Wars,” “Wolf Children” and “The Boy and the Beast.” His 2018 feature “Mirai” was nominated for the Best Animated Feature film at the 91st Academy Awards. And “Belle,” released in 2021, became the highest-grossing film of his career after premiering at the Cannes Film Festival.

In TheWrap’s review of that feature film, which follows a shy high school student who creates who own superstar identity in the fictional virtual world of U, Carlos Aguilar praised Hosoda’s latest as “an aesthetically imaginative and affectingly breathtaking fairytale for our modern world.

“‘Belle’ envelops you first with its clever mechanics and youthful preoccupations. But as the reflective subtext comes to light, it extends an invitation to reconnect with others offline and to beware the comfort of these surrogate identities,” he wrote. “Though they indeed present a playground to avoid the troubles of our real plane of existence, they are not the whole picture.”

If you’ve ever seen one of his films, then you know Hosoda is a singular talent and one of the most exciting voices in international cinema, no matter the medium. Each one of his films is an event and “Scarlet” is no different.

“Scarlet” hits theaters on Dec. 12, 2025.