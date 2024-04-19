Mandisa, Grammy-Winning Christian Musician and ‘American Idol’ Contestant, Dies at 47

Mandisa, the Grammy-winning Christian music artist who competed in the fifth season of “American Idol,” died Thursday in her Nashville, Tenn., home. She was 47.

A representative for Mandisa confirmed the news to The Tennessean. A cause of death was not revealed.

“We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased. At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details. We ask for your prayers for her family and close-knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement reads.

K-LOVE radio, which awarded Mandisa its Fan Award on two occasions, also posted about the artist’s death.

“Mandisa loved Jesus, and she used her unusually extensive platform to talk about Him at every turn. Her kindness was epic, her smile electric, her voice massive, but it was no match for the size of her heart,” David Pierce, K-LOVE Chief Media Officer, said in a statement released on X. “Mandisa struggled, and she was vulnerable enough to share that with us, which helped us talk about our own struggles. Mandisa’s struggles are over, she is with the God she sang about now. While we are saddened, Mandisa is home. We’re praying for Mandisa’s family and friends and ask you to join us.”

Mandisa first became nationally known during Season 5 of “American Idol,” which saw her finishing in the Top 10 of the Fox competition show. After competing on the program, Mandisa released her debut album “True Beauty” in 2007.

However, it was her fourth studio album, “Overcomer,” that earned the artist critical attention. The album debuted at No. 29 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart, Mandisa’s highest peak on the chart. It later won Best Contemporary Christian Music Album during the 56th Grammy Awards, and the title song from the album also won Best Contemporary Christian Music Song.

Over the course of her career, she collaborated with artists such as TobyMac, Matthew West, Michael W. Smith, Kirk Franklin, Jordan Feliz and Jon Reddick.

The Tennessean was the first to report the news.