Mandy Moore will join the Season 2 cast of Peacock’s “Dr. Death” anthology series in her first role after “This is Us.”

The actress will play Benita Alexander, an investigative journalist who falls into a whirlwind romance with celebrated surgeon Paolo Macchiarini (Edgar Ramirez).

Season 2 will feature the “Miracle Man” storyline based on the most recent third season of the the hit Wondery podcast.

“Paolo Macchiarini is a charming surgeon, renowned for his innovative operations that earn him the nickname ‘Miracle Man.’ When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever,” the season description states. “As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about the ‘Miracle Man’ into question.”

The new season will be spearheaded by showrunner, writer and executive producer Ashley Michel Hoban.

Patrick Macmanus, who served as showrunner, writer, and executive producer of the show’s first season, will executive produce Season 2 through his Littleton Road Productions banner as part of his overall deal with UCP.

Jennifer Morrison and Laura Belsey have been tapped to split directing duties, with Morrison directing Episodes 1 through 4 and Belsey directing Episodes 5 through 8.

“Dr. Death” was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Limited Series. Its first season explored the psyche of disgraced Texas Neurosurgeon, Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), who maimed or killed 33 out of 38 patients over his career.

Moore portrayed Rebecca, the matriarch of the Pearson family, in all six seasons of “This is Us”, earning her multiple Emmy, Golden Globe and People’s Choice Awards nominations.

In addition to “Dr. Death”, Moore will star and executive produce the Hulu series “Twin Flames”, inspired by another hit Wondery podcast, and develop and produce series for 20th Television as part of a multi-year deal through her production company Roll With The Punches.

In addition to her work in film and television, Moore is a prolific singer-songwriter who released her seventh album “In Real Life” in May. Her most recent film credits include Lionsgate’s World War II drama “Midway” and 20th Century Fox’s sci-fi thriller “The Darkest Minds.”

Moore is repped by Gersh, Untitled Entertainment and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.