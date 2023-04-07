‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 2 Set for June Release on Netflix

Netflix has set the release date for the final episodes of “Manifest” and the end is imminent.

“Manifest” Season 4 Part 2, which split its 10-episode season into two parts, will premiere Friday, June 2, 2023 with the remaining five episodes of the series. Season 4 Part 1 dropped Nov. 4, 2022 with the first five episodes.

The release marks the conclusion of the sprawling sci-fi series, which was saved by Netflix after it faced cancellation by NBC after three seasons.

“Manifest,” which stars Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas, among others, follows the unexplained events plaguing passengers of Montego Air Flight 828 after their several hour flight landed them into a new reality five years after the plane first took off.

The synopsis for Season 4, Part 2 is as follows: “In the aftermath of Angelina unleashing a devastating volcanic fissure, the passengers face severe scrutiny in a world fueled by 828er hate, no longer free to solve their own Callings without constant supervision by the unscrupulous 828 Registry. A mysterious accident delivers ominous warnings on a biblical scale that will further jeopardize the livelihood of all the passengers. As Michaela grieves the loss of her beloved husband Zeke, she must team up with her old flame Jared to find new methods to investigate Callings. Meanwhile, Ben and Saanvi attempt to collaborate with the Registry authorities, which only leads to dire results for the passengers. Miraculously, a mythological event reactivates Cal’s sapphire-laden dragon scar, offering a glimmer of hope for the 828ers to survive the rapidly approaching Death Date. But Angelina’s nefarious sapphire powers continue to wreak havoc, leading to a struggle between good and evil down to their very last day in this most terrifying, suspenseful and joyous chapter of the Manifest story.”

Besides Roxburgh and Dallas, “Manifest” rounds out its cast with J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, Holly Taylor, Daryl Edwards and Ty Doran.

Hailing from Warner Bros. Television, “Manifest” is created, showrun and executive produced by Jeff Rake. Additional executive producers for the series include Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine, Robert Zemeckis, Len Goldstein, Romeo Tirone.

“Manifest” Seasons 1-3 and Season 4, Part 1 is streaming on Netflix.