‘Mank,’ Tenet,’ ‘Promising Young Woman’ Land Nominations From Art Directors Guild

“Mank,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Mulan,” “News of the World” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” have been nominated in the Art Directors Guild Awards’ period-film category, the ADG category that most closely corresponds to the Academy Award for Best Production Design.

In the ADG’s fantasy-film category, which often supplies one or two Oscar nominees, the guild singled out “Birds of Prey,” “Pinocchio,” “Tenet,” “The Midnight Sky” and “Wonder Woman 1984.”

Nominees in the contemporary category, which last year included Oscar nominee “Parasite,” were “Da 5 Bloods,” “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” “Palm Springs,” “Promising Young Woman” and “The Prom.”

Also Read: The Design of 'Mank': How Costumes and Sets Energized David Fincher's Homage to Old Hollywood

In the television categories, nominees included episodes of “Lovecraft Country,” “The Crown,” “The Mandalorian,” “The Flight Attendant” and “Utopia” in the one-hour categories; “Emily in Paris,” “Space Force,” “What We Do in the Shadows,” “The Neighborhood” and “Will & Grace” in the half-hour categories; and “Fargo,” “Hollywood” and “The Queen’s Gambit” in the TV movie or limited series category.

Variety nominees included the Oscars, the Democratic National Convention, the Super Bowl Halftime Show and Beyonce’s “Black Is King.”

Over the last decade, more than 80% of the Oscar nominees for production design, including all the winners, have first been nominated by the Art Directors Guild. Last year, four of the five of Oscar nominees, including the winner, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” came from the ADG’s period category, while one came from the contemporary category.

Also Read: How 'The Prom' Re-Created New York's Broadway Theater District in Downtown LA

Winners will be announced at the 25th annual Art Directors Guild Excellence in Production Design Awards on Saturday, April 10. The ceremony will take place on a digital platform and will stream to an international audience. Ryan Murphy will be presented with the ADG Cinematic Imagery Award, with additional ADG Lifetime Achievement Awards to be announced at a later date.

The nominees:

Film Categories

PERIOD FEATURE FILM

“Mank” – Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” – Production Designer: Mark Ricker

“Mulan” – Production Designer: Grant Major

“News of the World” – Production Designer: David Crank

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” – Production Designer: Shane Valentino

FANTASY FEATURE FILM

“Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” – Production Designer: K.K. Barrett

“Pinocchio” – Production Designer: Dimitri Capuani

“Tenet” – Production Designer: Nathan Crowley

“The Midnight Sky” – Production Designer: Jim Bissell

“Wonder Woman 1984” – Production Designer: Aline Bonetto

CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

“Da 5 Bloods” – Production Designer: Wynn Thomas

“I’m Thinking of Ending Things” – Production Designer: Molly Hughes

“Palm Springs” – Production Designer: Jason Kisvarday

“Promising Young Woman” – Production Designer: Michael T. Perry

“The Prom” – Production Designer: Jamie Walker McCall

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“A Shawn the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” – Production Designer: Matt Perry

“Onward” – Production Designer: Noah Klocek

“Soul” – Production Designer: Steve Pilcher

“The Croods: A New Age” – Production Designer: Nate Wragg

“Wolfwalkers” – Production Designers: Ross Stewart, Tomm Moore, Maria Pareja

Television Categories

ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Lovecraft Country”: “I Am” – Production Designer: Kalina Ivanov

“Perry Mason”: “Chapter Three” – Production Designer: John Perry Goldsmith

“The Crown”: “War” – Production Designer: Martin Childs

“The Mandalorian”: “Chapter 13: The Jedi” – Production Designers: Andrew L. Jones, Doug Chiang

“Westworld”: “Parce Domine” – Production Designer: Howard Cummings

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Killing Eve”: “Are You from Pinner?” – Production Designer: Laurence Dorman

“Ozark”: “Wartime” – Production Designer: David Bomba

“The Flight Attendant”: “After Dark” – Production Designer: Sara K. White

“The Twilight Zone”: “Among the Untrodden” – Production Designer: Michael Wylie

“Utopia”: “Just a Fanboy” – Production Designer: Steve Arnold

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

“Fargo” – Production Designer: Warren Alan Young

“Hollywood” – Production Designer: Matthew Flood Ferguson

“Little Fires Everywhere” – Production Designer: Jessica Kender

“The Alienist”: “Angel of Darkness” – Production Designer: Ruth Ammon

“The Queen’s Gambit” – Production Designer: Uli Hanisch

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Dead to Me”: “You Don’t Have to Go,” “It Had to Be You” – Production Designer: L.J. Houdyshell

“Emily in Paris”: “Emily in Paris” – Production Designer: Anne Seibel

“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet”: “Pilot” – Production Designer: Mark Worthington

“Space Force”: “THE LAUNCH” – Production Designer: Susie Mancini

“What We Do in the Shadows”: “Resurrection,” “Collaboration,” “Witches” – Production Designer: Kate Bunch

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

“Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love”: “Unintended Consequences” – Production Designer: Josee F. Lemonnier

“Bob ❤️ Abishola”: “Randy’s a Wrangler,” “Paris is for Lovers, Not Mothers,” “Straight Outta Lagos” – Production Designer: John Shaffner

“Family Reunion”: “Remember When Jade Was Down with the Swirl?” “Remember When Shaka Got Beat Up?” – Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter

“The Neighborhood”: “Welcome to the New Pastor,” “Welcome to the Hockey Game” – Production Designer: Wendell Johnson

“Will & Grace”: “Accidentally on Porpoise,” “We Love Lucy,” “It’s Time” – Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, MUSIC VIDEO OR COMMERCIAL

Adidas Originals: “Superstar – Change is a Team Sport” – Production Designer: Ruth De Jong

Apple: “Vertical Cinema” – Production Designer: Shane Valentino

Camila Cabello: “My Oh My” – Production Designer: François Audouy

Harry Styles: “Falling” – Production Designer: François Audouy

Taylor Swift: “Cardigan” – Production Designer: Ethan Tobman

VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

“Earth to Ned”: “Ned: The Musical” – Production Designer: Darcy Prevost

“Saturday Night Live”: Host: John Mulaney + Music: David Byrne; Host: Adele + Music: H.E.R., Host: Dave Chappelle + Music: Foo Fighters – Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio

“The Masked Singer”: “The Season Premiere – The Masks Return” – Production Designer: James Connelly

“The Voice”: “Live Finale Ep. 18,” “The Blind Auditions, Season Premiere Ep. 1,” “The Battles Premiere Ep. 6” – Production Designers: Zeya Maurer, James Connelly, Anton Goss

“Wheel of Fortune”: “Consumer Cellular Secret Santa,” “Fabulous Food” – Production Designer: Renee Hoss-Johnson

VARIETY SPECIAL

“Black Is King” – Production Designers: Hannah Beachler, Carlos Laszlo, Susan Linss, Miranda Lorenz, Brandon Mendez, Rika Nakanishi, Ethan Tobman

“Democratic National Convention 2020” – Production Designer: Bruce Rodgers

“Super Bowl Half Time Show Starring Jennifer Lopez & Shakira” – Production Designer: Bruce Rodgers

“The Oscars” – Production Designer: Jason Sherwood

“Yearly Departed” – Production Designer: Suzuki Ingerslev