Marc Maron Explains Why He’s Shuttering ‘WTF’ After 16 Years: ‘The World Is Ending’ | Video

Marc Maron has a very Maron answer for why he’s ending his podcast “WTF” after 16 years and over 1,600 interviews.

“Basically, me and Brendan [McDonald], my producer, were like, ‘Look. The world is ending. We might as well enjoy some free time for the few months we’re going to have,’” the comedian told Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

“That’s very positive,” Fallon said, to which Maron shot back, “I like to stay positive, Jimmy.”

Earlier this month, the podcaster announced he would be ending “WTF With Marc Maron” this fall. When Maron made the announcement during his episode with John Mulaney, the host said he and his team were “tired” of the grind the podcast required, but that they were “utterly satisfied with the work we’ve done.” Maron and McDonald launched “WTF” in 2009 in the early days of podcasting. The show was ahead of its time, sparking the now incredibly popular trend of celebrity podcasts.

Play video

“It’s funny, when I started — because a lot of people in our business, no one knew what a podcast was, right? — so when I told people, ‘We’re going to start a podcast. We’re just going to record it in my garage,’ people were like, ‘Sad about Maron. I don’t know. He’s just doing something in his garage now. But at least he’s busy,’” the comedian and groundbreaking host said.

Maron also reflected on what it’s been like to share so much of himself on “WTF.” What has always differentiated “WTF” from other podcasts is Maron’s vulnerability when it comes to discussing his personal life with his very famous guests. More often than not, that openness has led to his guests sharing more than they typically would in a regular interview.

“If you really listen to the podcast, the first 100 episodes were just me having celebrities over to talk about my problems,” Maron joked. “I think that’s how the style evolved. But I think the primary component and the constant of the podcast is me and what I’m going through in my life. That’s the most important thing.”

Maron also touched on the parasocial relationships his fans have developed with him over the years, in part due to his own vulnerability.

“I do feel the weight of that. Because after 16 years of people listening, we were only an audio podcast. I think that when it’s audio, the intimacy of it and the relationship people have with you is very personal and it’s very real,” Maron said. “I know there were a lot of people depending on me to keep their sanity, and now they’re just going to be nuts.” Watch the full interview above.