Marc Maron Reveals the Whopping Price to Use One Minute of a Taylor Swift Song: ‘It Had to Happen’

Marc Maron was completely set on using a specific Taylor Swift song in his HBO Special “Mark Maron: Panicked” — even with the steep $50,000 price tag.

“I know Jack Antonoff enough to text him — and he’s the co-writer on that song,” Maron explained during a July 25 episode of Vulture’s “Good One” podcast. “I said, ‘I don’t know what’s proper or how to do this, but we’re running out of money on this thing. It’s probably going to come out of my pocket. Is there anything you can do about this song or talk to Taylor?’”

Antonoff recommended Maron approach Swift through official music licensing channels, which worked out.

“It was doable,” he added. Unfortunately, that $50k only covered one minute of the song. “I would have gone over the minute, [but] it would have been more money,” he said.

Maron was completely sold on the song in question, “Bigger Than the Whole Sky.”

“It had to happen,” he explained. “The real fear [was], like, [if] she doesn’t let you use it, and then what do you do? You can’t do the bit on the special.”

Maron didn’t divulge what the moment in question is.

