Taylor Swift Surprises Fans at Tight End University With ‘Shake It Off’ Performance | Video

After making waves by hitting the red carpet with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift had one more surprise in store at the Tight End University event on Tuesday in Nashville: a performance.

At the end of country singer Kane Brown’s set, he asked the crowd if he could bring out “a really, really, really, really special guest,” at which point Swift took the stage and performed “Shake It Off” to an adoring audience. Brown filled in on tambourine and backing vocals, and the song’s memorable bridge hit big with the crowd singing back full-throated.

The benefit concert is associated with Tight End University, an annual gathering of NFL tight ends who assemble in Nashville for meetings and analysis. Swift said from the stage that her performance came together “three minutes ago,” borrowing a guitar from another musician for the impromptu appearance — she was initially just watching Brown’s set with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The performance marked Swift’s first in six months after ending her blockbuster Eras Tour, and was captured by pretty much every iPhone camera in attendance. After the set, Brown took to Instagram to joke about Swift upstaging him: “When you think you’re the special guest BUT you’re not.”

Watch the performance below.

📽️| Better version of Taylor Shaking It the fuck Off with the Tight Ends in Nashville! pic.twitter.com/LL5rn7uv72 — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) June 25, 2025