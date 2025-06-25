Taylor Swift Surprises Fans at Tight End University With ‘Shake It Off’ Performance | Video

With Kane Brown on tambourine, the rendition marked the singer-songwriter’s first live set in six months

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023
taylor-swift-tight-tend-university
Taylor Swift performs a surprise set at Tight End University (X)

After making waves by hitting the red carpet with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift had one more surprise in store at the Tight End University event on Tuesday in Nashville: a performance.

At the end of country singer Kane Brown’s set, he asked the crowd if he could bring out “a really, really, really, really special guest,” at which point Swift took the stage and performed “Shake It Off” to an adoring audience. Brown filled in on tambourine and backing vocals, and the song’s memorable bridge hit big with the crowd singing back full-throated.

The benefit concert is associated with Tight End University, an annual gathering of NFL tight ends who assemble in Nashville for meetings and analysis. Swift said from the stage that her performance came together “three minutes ago,” borrowing a guitar from another musician for the impromptu appearance — she was initially just watching Brown’s set with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The performance marked Swift’s first in six months after ending her blockbuster Eras Tour, and was captured by pretty much every iPhone camera in attendance. After the set, Brown took to Instagram to joke about Swift upstaging him: “When you think you’re the special guest BUT you’re not.”

Watch the performance below.

Chappell Roan accepts the Best New Artist award from Tinashe on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11 (Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Read Next
2025 VMAs Tap Van Toffler to Return as Producer in Multi-Year Deal With Gunpowder & Sky

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Adam Chitwood

Adam is the Executive Editor of TheWrap. He joined in 2021 as Assistant Managing Editor for Audience after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website where he helped build and manage the site’s content strategy. As Assistant…

Comments