Rudy Pankow, Gabriel Basso and Ben Foster Saddle Up for ‘Cowboy’ Rodeo Drama

Rudy Pankow, Gabriel Basso and Ben Foster are saddling up for rodeo drama “Cowboy” with Midland’s Cameron Duddy directing.

Fellow Midland musician Mark Wystrach will also act in the film, while their third band member Jess Carson came up with the story with Duddy. Adair Cole (“Warrior”) penned the script.

The movie, now in production, marks the first project from Paint Horse Pictures, a new banner from Range’s Nashville division.

“Set against the backdrop of the traveling rodeo circuit, ‘Cowboy’ follows a ragtag group of bull riders, barrel racers and pickup men as they chase fleeting glory beneath the glow of arena lights, under the neon haze of roadside bars and behind the twin beams of car light leading them into the night,” per the logline. “It’s dusty, dangerous and deeply human.

“This is a personal story for me. It’s a film about what it takes to grind it out on the road chasing your dreams, and the emotional and physical toll it takes on all of us, most of all the people we love,” Duddy added in a Wednesday statement. “’Cowboy’ is a raw and honest look at the Rodeo world built from the dust up — it’s about grit, humility, integrity, freedom … 1,800 pounds of rough stock at a time.”

The film is being produced by Lucas Smith of Endgame, Matt Graham, William Lowery and Ian Bryce of Ian Bryce Productions. Foster will executive produce alongside David Keinath and Jordan Yospe for DFA Entertainment, Shawn Williamson of Brightlight Productions, James D. Stern of Endgame and Sydney Allen of Paint Horse. UTA Independent Film Group and Range Select will co-represent global rights.

In addition to “Cowboy,” Paint Horse Pictures will continue to tell stories of the people, places and beliefs of Americana going forward.