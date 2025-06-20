‘Outer Banks’ Final Season Production Is Underway for 2026 Premiere

The Pogues are back! Netflix revealed the first images from production on the fifth and final season of “Outer Banks” on Friday, depicting all of the Pogues — minus JJ.

After a mission to Morocco ended tragically, the crew lost not only the Blue Crown but also a member of their chosen family. Season 5 will continue without Rudy Pankow, it seems – at least from the on-set cast photos.

Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Chase Stokes as John B, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron in season 5 of Outer Banks. Cr. Sydney Gawlik/Netflix © 2025

In another twist from the end of Season 4, Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) is pregnant with John B.’s (Chase Stokes) baby. JJ once hinted to the duo that his name would be great for a child — boy or girl — which now holds more meaning than ever.

Returning series regulars for the final season include Stokes, Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Drew Starkey, Carlacia Grant, Austin North and Fiona Palomo. J. Anthony Crane, who plays Groff, and Cullen Moss, who plays Deputy Shoupe, will also return for Season 5 and have been upped to series regulars.

Outer Banks. (L to R) Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Chase Stokes as John B, Drew Starkey as Rafe, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron in season 5 of Outer Banks. Cr. Sydney Gawlik/Netflix © 2025

Co-creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke will all continue as executive producers for the fifth and final season. They have said previously that they always envisioned the series with a five-season arc.

Several of the “Outer Banks” cast members have gone on to book starring film roles since the show began. Pankow may not be returning to North Carolina, but the actor will star in Colleen Hoover’s next adaptation “Reminders of Him.” Cline, meanwhile, is starring in the upcoming horror film “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

“Outer Banks” Season 5 premieres in 2026 on Netflix.