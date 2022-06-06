Maria Bakalova, the Oscar-nominated star of “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” will appear in the cast of James Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” an individual with knowledge of the film told TheWrap.

No character details were revealed for Bakalova’s part for the film, which just recently wrapped filming, but another individual with knowledge of the film said that the part is a major role. Plot details have also been kept under wraps.

“The Suicide Squad” breakout Daniela Melchior last week was reported to be joining the cast of “Guardians Vol. 3” as well.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” will hit theaters May 5, 2023. The film is set to be the last “Guardians” film directed by Gunn, with series star Dave Bautista also saying on Twitter that he expects it to be his last performance as Guardians member Drax. Bautista returns with “Guardians” regulars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan and Bradley Cooper alongside Sylvester Stallone, Elizabeth Debicki and Will Poulter.

Bakalova is a Bulgarian actress who broke out with her role as Borat’s daughter in 2020’s “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” and she’s quickly found her way into a handful of other English-language projects, including Judd Apatow’s Netflix film “The Bubble” and the A24 horror movie “Bodies Bodies Bodies.”

