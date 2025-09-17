Mario Lopez to Host 2025 Daytime Emmys

Mario Lopez will host the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced on Wednesday. The ceremony will take place Oct. 17 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California and will stream live via the Emmys app and on watch.theemmys.tv.

The Daytime Emmys celebrate achievement in daytime dramas, talk shows, hosting, culinary programs and more. Topping this year’s list of nominees are “The Young and the Restless,” “General Hospital” and “Days of Our Lives.” New categories for 2025 include Outstanding Culinary Cultural Series, Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series and Outstanding Regional Content in a Daytime Genre.

Deborah Norville will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Oct. 17 ceremony. A 30-year veteran of CBS Media’s “Inside Edition,” she is the longest-serving female anchor in U.S. TV history. She now hosts “The Perfect Line” on the Game Show Network.

Additionally, for the first time since 2018, NATAS is making a limited number of tickets to the Daytime Emmys available for public purchase.

In a statement, NATAS President and CEO Adam Sharp said, “As a beloved figure in daytime television himself, Mario [Lopez] brings the perfect blend of energy, familiarity, and star power to the stage. We’re also honored to celebrate this year’s Gold and Silver Circle Honorees — television professionals whose dedication and exceptional talent have shaped the landscape of Daytime storytelling. Finally, we’re excited to be able to open the doors to Daytime fans after years of requests for an in-person audience.”

Lopez currently hosts NBC’s “Access Hollywood” and “Access Daily.” He won a Daytime Emmy as host of Fox’s “Extra” in 2014 and 2016.

Here are this year’s Gold and Silver Circle Honorees, recognizing people who have made significant contributions to daytime television 50 (gold) or 25 (silver) years.

2025 Gold Circle

Jane Elliott, Performer, “General Hospital”

2025 Silver Circle

Greg Barna, Director of Photography, “Travels with Darley,” “Equitrekking,” “Cyberchase For Reel,” “Bill Moyers – Close to Home,” “Beer Geeks,” “Lidia’s Family Table,” “Shelia Bridges Designer Living”

Judy Blye Wilson, Casting Director, “The Young and the Restless,” “All My Children,” “One Life to Live”

Star Jones, Host and Executive Producer, “Divorce Court,” “The View”

Kate Linder, Performer, “The Young and the Restless”

James Reynolds, Performer, “Days of our Lives”