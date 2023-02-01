Marjorie Taylor Greene, the personification of your racist aunt’s Facebook feed and the representative for the 14th congressional district in Georgia, is back at it.

This time, during a congressional hearing, she claimed that an Illinois elementary school (which she, of course, didn’t name or offer anymore identifying characteristics for) was awarded $5.1 billion to teach critical race theory, which she called “a racist curriculum used to teach children that somehow their white skin aren’t equal to Black skin.” (It’s actually the study of how the social conceptions of race are shaped by media, politics and preexisting laws.)

Of course, given how outlandish her claim was, Twitter responded appropriately. See some of our favorites below.

YouTuber and author Ward Carroll asked, “Why do I feel like she’s just riffing here?” Twitter user Brandon Baumgartner got in perhaps the best zinger when he said: “That’s what I heard too… Obviously her elementary school didn’t even receive $5.10 to teach basic numbers to her.”

Did she say an elementary school in Illinois received $5.1 billion to teach CRT? Why do I feel like she’s just riffing here? — Ward Carroll (@wardcarroll) February 1, 2023

That's what I heard too… Obviously her elementary school didn't even receive $5.10 to teach basic numbers to her. — Brandon Baumgartner (@BMBaumgartner) February 1, 2023

Some of the commentary was a little more … pointed.

It's so weird to hear questions about education coming from this Georgia mountain creature. — Gailen David  (@gailendavid) February 1, 2023

Hey guys, it was actually my school. We got all the teachers Segways and each kid got a VR set that we can use for doing CRT — Mr Wrigley Field (@WrigleyFielder) February 1, 2023

Maybe MTG should take a college course on CRT, or diversity and inclusion. She might learn they are not the same. She might also learn that CRT is not taught in elementary schools. Not to mention how do I send my kid to the school that got 5 billion dollars?!?#schoolchoice SMH.. — Notyomomma (@Notyomo73207826) February 1, 2023

I want to be mean but I told myself I'd be a better person. — Karl  (@KtreyB) February 1, 2023

What an international embarrassment for America MTG is. — Mark Ryan (@markryan243) February 1, 2023

Another elementary school in Georgia got $5.1 billion to research Marjorie Taylor Greene's brain. — Aldous J Pennyfarthing "Pedal or Perish" (@AJPennyfarthing) February 1, 2023

We always appreciate a good monorail reference.

$5.1 billion to one school? Did they build a monorail or something? — That's HEDLEY! (@HedleyLamarr23) February 1, 2023

Greene has been defined by her ultra-right wing rhetoric, reliance on dangerous conspiracy theories and allegiance to Donald Trump. She’s really done it all – expressed 9/11-was-an-inside-job ideology, aligned herself with QAnon and supported Trump’s attempt to overthrow the government in the wake of the 2020 Presidential Election.