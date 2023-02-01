Filmmakers Ryan Coogler and Tracy Oliver are the newest and youngest members of the USC School of Cinematic Arts Board of Councilors.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” director Coogler graduated from the program in 2011. “Girls Trip” writer Oliver is an alum of the Class of 2010.

The Board of Councilors oversees strategic planning, development, and fundraising efforts for the film school. Fellow industry board members include Chairman Donna Langley, Chair Emeritus Frank Price, Sarah Bond, Kevin Feige, David Geffen, Jim Gianopulos, Brian Grazer, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Kathleen Kennedy, George Lucas, Bill M. Mechanic, Shonda Rhimes, John Riccitiello, Steven Spielberg, Kevin Tsujihara, John Wells, and Robert Zemeckis.

“Ryan and Tracy have dominated the industry with their innovative craft and mastered the art of storytelling for a global audience,” said Langley in a press release, who made the announcement with Elizabeth M. Daley, Dean of the USC School of Cinematic Arts. “They wholly embody the attributions of the next generation of this board and our business.”

Feige added, “Their breadth and scope of work showcases the heart of SCA’s philosophy that while innovation is essential, story is always the key. Ryan and Tracy are creative forces in the industry and their presence on the Board will ensure the School is in great hands.”

In a statement, Coogler thanked Daley, Feige and Langley, and shared his excitement to join alongside “my friend Tracy Oliver, who has blazed her own incredible trail in film and television.”

“USC’s School of Cinematic Arts was where I learned the skills that I have utilized every day for over a decade of work in this industry,” he said. “I look forward to working with them and the other distinguished members of the board to support SCA’s continued pursuit of building the best environment for their students.”

Oliver also thanked Daley, Feige and Langley “for personally welcoming me.”

“Attending USC’s School of Cinematic Arts forever changed my trajectory in the best way possible,” she said. “As a proud alum, I’m very honored to be joining this esteemed board, alongside so many people I admire and excited to reunite with my old film school buddy, Ryan Coogler, whose incredible work inspired me back then and continues to today.”