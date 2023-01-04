Rick Singer, Mastermind of College Admissions Scam for Children of Hollywood Elite, Sentenced to Prison

William “Rick” Singer, a self-styled college admissions consultant who bribed coaches and rigged exams in order to slip the kids of his wealthy clients into the nation’s top universities, has been sentenced to 3.5 years in prison.

The scheme, which rocked the country’s elite colleges and included Hollywood figures like Lori Loughlin and Felicity Jones as clients, earned him millions of dollars.

In addition to prison time, U.S. District Judge Rya W. Zobel on Wednesday ordered Singer to pay $10 million in restitution to the federal government.

The sentence for the 62-year-old defendant presumably marks the end of what prosecutors called the largest college admissions fraud ever uncovered by law enforcement authorities. The scandal resulted in dozens of wealthy, powerful parents and coaches being sent to prison and revealed profound inequalities within higher education in America.

