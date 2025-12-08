Marjorie Taylor Greene Denies MAGA Affiliation, Says Fellow Republicans Are ‘Terrified’ of Defying Trump | Video

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene refused to identify as MAGA and also insisted Republicans are “terrified” of Donald Trump in an interview with “60 Minutes” on Sunday.

Greene, whose resignation will go into effect next month, told host Lesley Stahl, “I think they’re terrified to step outta line and get a nasty Truth Social post on them.”

Greene spoke to Stahl weeks after announcing her decision to resign from office. “It’s the most toxic political culture,” she said in the interview while speaking of the state of the political system in the US. “And it’s not helping the American people.”

“But you contributed to that,” Stahl replied. “You. You, you were out there pounding, insulting people.”

A defensive Greene immediately flipped the tables. “Lesley, you’ve contributed to it as well with your own –” she began before Stahl interjected, “Me?”

“Yes,” Greene answered. “You’re accusatory, just like you did just then.”

After Greene insisted the pair didn’t “have to accuse one another,” Stahl replied, “I want you to respond to what you have done in terms of insulting people, yelling at people.”

Greene also insisted affordability is “one of the top issues” in her district in Georgia and “across the country.”

In fact, concerns about the affordability of health insurance prompted Greene to throw her weight in with the Democrats during the government shutdown, which prompted the dispute with Trump that ultimately led to her decision to resign.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Greene refused to describe herself as MAGA and insisted, “I’m America first … MAGA is President Trump’s phrase. That’s his, his political policies. I call myself America First.”

