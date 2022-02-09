Marjorie Taylor Greene meant to compare the police officers on Capitol Hill to a brutal Nazi police force on Wednesday — instead, she compared them to a soup dish. And the people of the internet won’t be letting her forget it any time soon.

“Not only do we have the DC jail, which is the DC gulag, now we have Nancy Pelosi’s Gazpacho Police spying on members of Congress,” Greene said during an appearance on “Real America with Dan Ball.” You can watch the moment in the video above.

Obviously, Greene meant to say “gestapo police,” in reference to the German state police that operated in secret during the Nazi regime, which was notorious for its violent methods and operations. Instead, she said “gazpacho,” which is in fact a classic Spanish soup that is served cold.

Naturally, Twitter users were quick to notice and subsequently mock the mistake. Some went for word play; “the use of gazpacho tactics by Nancy Pelosi is chilling” one person joked.

the use of gazpacho tactics by Nancy Pelosi is chilling — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) February 9, 2022

CNN political commentator Alyssa Farrah Griffin piled on as well, joking that she was happy the same mistake wasn’t made at her wedding recently.

“Thank goodness my wedding caterers knew the difference between gazpacho and the gestapo,” she wrote, followed by a soup bowl emoji. “Coulda gotten weird.”

Thank goodness my wedding caterers knew the difference between gazpacho and the gestapo. 🥣 coulda gotten weird. — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) February 9, 2022

Shortly thereafter, “soup nazis” started trending on Twitter, as people drew the comparison to one of the most beloved jokes/characters from “Seinfeld.”

“Someone please stop Nancy Pelosi’s Gazpacho henchmen,” one person tweeted, alongside the Soup Nazi himself. You can check out more incredulous reactions and savage mocking below.

Someone please stop Nancy Pelosi’s Gazpacho henchmen. pic.twitter.com/vgD8n2T0NX — Robert J. DeNault (@robertjdenault) February 9, 2022

Nancy Pelosi’s Gazpacho Police is a free, terrible Halloween costume idea. https://t.co/sXR8RmGaqx — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) February 9, 2022

BREAKING: "The Hamburgler has been arrested by the Gazpacho Police and thrown into a Goulash." — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) February 9, 2022

GAZPACHO POLICE!!!



“Thomas Massie is the biggest idiot in the GOP!”



Marjorie Three Names:

“Hold my dumbbells!”



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/uvwjnOVh9N — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 9, 2022

Hitler's Gazpacho or Stalin's Gulash? Pick your soup of repression. https://t.co/U0EF9S8wvf — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) February 9, 2022

Wait, gulag …or goulash?



Better check with the gazpacho police. https://t.co/dtayuLL6Hk — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) February 9, 2022

With the Gazpacho Police, every crime is a cold case — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) February 9, 2022