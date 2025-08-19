Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Jasmine Crockett a ‘Fraud’ Who Mistreats Staff and Fakes Knowing ‘The Black American Struggle’ | Video

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t think much of Texas Democrat Jasmine Crockett, and during a recent appearance on “The Megyn Kelly Show” she complained about her congressional colleague at length.

According to Greene, who is white, Crockett is a “massive fraud” who “treats her staff like they are beneath her” and is only pretending to understand “the Black American struggle.”

“She’s not a real person,” Greene said. “Some interesting things I’ve always observed about her is how she treats her staff. She treats her staff like they are just beneath her. She always has one of her young male staffers carry her big, heavy handbag for her. She just hands it off. It’s like, who does that? I remember one time on oversight, she called one of her staff over and whispered something in their ear and they ran off and then they came back with this big white fluffy pillow that they put behind her back and I’m going ‘what is this?’”

Kelly, who was fired from NBC in 2018 just four days after igniting a national controversy by defending blackface, added, “Who are you, Beyoncé?”

Greene continued saying that because of this treatment, it shows Crockett does not understand the “Black American struggle.”

“She claims to be from her people,” Greene finished. “She puts on this image that she understands the Black American struggle, but let’s face it, the girl went to private school. She went on to I don’t know what college and law school. She’s a complete fake. She’s as fake as her eyelashes. She’s as fake as her hair. She’s as fake as her fingernails. And she is such a massive fraud.”

