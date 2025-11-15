Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts Trump for Fueling ‘Hot Bed of Threats Against Me’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene put Donald Trump on blast after he “fueled and egged on” threats to her safety after she publicly broke rank with the president. Greene, who has been a longtime supporter of the release of the Epstein files, posted two lengthy messages to X calling for change.

“I never thought that fighting to release the Epstein files, defending women who were victims of rape, and fighting to expose the web of rich powerful elites would have caused this, but here we are,” she wrote in an early morning post Saturday. “And it truly speaks for itself. There needs to be a new way forward. The toxic political industrial complex thrives on ripping us all apart but never delivers anything good for the American people, whom I love.”

Good morning.



I want to thank everyone who texted and posted and commented support for me, you all are so kind and I appreciate, love, and support you too.



I never thought that fighting to release the Epstein files, defending women who were victims of rape, and fighting to… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 15, 2025

“I believe in the American people more than I believe in any leader or political party and the American people deserve so much better than how they have been treated by both sides of the aisle,” also wrote. “The way forward is America First America Only. And that may be the most dangerous pursuit of all.”

I am now being contacted by private security firms with warnings for my safety as a hot bed of threats against me are being fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world.



The man I supported and helped get elected.



Aggressive rhetoric attacking me has historically… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 15, 2025

Greene returned to the platform a few hours later and added, “I am now being contacted by private security firms with warnings for my safety as a hot bed of threats against me are being fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world. The man I supported and helped get elected.”

“Aggressive rhetoric attacking me has historically led to death threats and multiple convictions of men who were radicalized by the same type rhetoric being directed at me right now,” she continued. “This time by the President of the United States. As a woman I take threats from men seriously. I now have a small understanding of the fear and pressure the women, who are victims of Jeffrey Epstein and his cabal, must feel.”

Greene’s tweets come one day after Trump took back his support of the Georgia Congresswoman and claimed he will back her primary opponent instead.

“I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of ‘Congresswoman’ Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the Great State of Georgia,” he wrote to his followers on Truth Social. “Over the past few weeks, despite my creating record achievements for our country including, a total and complete victory on the shutdown, closed borders, low taxes, no men in women’s sports or transgender for everyone, ending DEI, stopping Biden’s record setting inflation, biggest regulation cuts in history, stopping EIGHT WARS, rebuilding our military, being RESPECTED by every country in the world (as opposed to being the laughingstock that we were just 12 months ago!), having trillions of dollars (record setting!) INVESTED in the U.S.A., and having created the “HOTTEST” country anywhere in the world from being a DEAD country just 12 months ago (and so much more!), all I see ‘Wacky’ Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!”

Though Greene was a vocal critic of the government shutdown — the longest in U.S. history — Trump insisted his withdrawal of support was due to polling.

He continued: “It seemed to all begin when I sent her a Poll stating that she should not run for Senator, or Governor, she was at 12%, and didn’t have a chance (unless, of course, she had my Endorsement — which she wasn’t about to get!). She has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day.”

“I understand that wonderful, Conservative people are thinking about primarying Marjorie in her District of Georgia, that they too are fed up with her and her antics and, if the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support,” he added. “She has gone Far Left, even doing ‘The View,’ with their Low IQ Republican hating Anchors. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”