‘The Daily Show’ Faces a Spooky Identity Crisis Over MTG’s MAGA Split: ‘What the F—k Is Going On?’ | Video

“The Daily Show” host Desi Lydic wound up trapped in a spooky nightmare on Thursday after she found herself repeatedly agreeing with Georgia congresswoman and longtime Trump supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene.

It all began with reports that MTG lashed out at her fellow Republican lawmakers during a recent call about the government shutdown. “You’re telling me representative Cruella de Vil lost her composure?” Lydic joked. “Let me guess. She’s saying the Democrats want to give health care to Joe Biden’s autopen?” However, the Comedy Central star was taken aback when she found out Greene had actually demanded to know Republicans’ health care plans.

“I was not expecting that … I’d also love to hear the Republican plan,” Lydic said. “All right, good for you, Marjorie. I mean, you know what they say. Even a stopped clock is right twice a day — or, as Marjorie Taylor Greene says, clocks cause autism.” Following a clip of Greene condemning Trump’s $40 billion Argentina bailout, Lydic clutched her stomach and asked, “Something weird is happening … am I agreeing with Marjorie Taylor Greene?”

Lydic’s question was followed by the loud clap of thunder in the “Daily Show” studio, much to her increasing confusion and fear. “Let’s not forget who we’re dealing with here,” the “Daily Show” host added, while trying to instill a sense of calm again. “We’re not going to agree on much more.” Unfortunately, all it took was another clip of Greene demanding the release of the Epstein files for Lydic to end up completely losing her cool.

“La la la la la la la la la la la la la la. No, no, no, no. Stop the clip, stop the clip. I do not want that, OK? I do not want to agree with Marjorie Taylor Greene!” she announced. “What the f–k is going on? Is it cold in here? It just got cold in here. OK, this is really starting to creep me out.”

As the lights in the “Daily Show” studio went out and Lydic found herself haunted by landline phone calls of Greene’s voice, she again insisted, “So what? Marjorie Taylor Greene has said a few reasonable things. That doesn’t mean that we have the same feelings about the Republican Party.” However, a clip of Greene recently criticizing the entire Republican party and specifically her male counterparts in government just left Lydic even more shaken.

“MTG is roasting Republicans and her male co-workers?” the amazed comedian asked. “Where does she end and I begin? Does she also try to get a reservation by telling the hostess she’s Dakota Fanning?” In response to a report of President Trump allegedly asking some of his cabinet members about Greene’s recent public splits from his administration, Lydic exclaimed, “Exactly! What is going on with Marjorie? I agree with Donald Trump … Oh my god! I agree with Donald Trump? F—k me!”

“Is this it? Am I trapped in this hell forever agreeing with Marjorie Taylor Greene for all of eternity?” she finally asked, only to find some solace in another clip of Greene again publicly voicing conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6 insurrection. “Oh, thank god,” Lydic concluded. “Oh, that was so f—king bonkers. I have never been so happy to say I disagree with Marjorie Taylor Greene.”