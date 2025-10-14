Nicolle Wallace Says Trump Will Retaliate After Losing Joe Rogan, MTG’s ICE Deportation Support: ‘It’s Gonna Get Worse’ | Video

President Donald Trump’s mass deportation plan did not get the stamp of approval from two prominent MAGA voices, and according to MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace, the president will likely retaliate adding “it’s gonna get worse.”

On Monday, Wallace detailed that ICE’s aggressive entry into American cities nationwide has proven unpopular even among Trump’s own fanbase, pointing to top podcaster Joe Rogan’s take on the raids.

“The way it looks is horrific,” Rogan said on Thursday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

“When you’re just arresting people in front of their kids and just normal, regular people, who have been here for 20 years, everybody who has a heart can’t get along with that,” he continued. “That can’t be the only way to do this.”

The comedian and podcaster agreed with the president’s calls that border control is an issue that should be addressed but did not understand the need to detain people who have been in the country for 20 years without a criminal record. He added that only “terrorists” or cartel members should be the “worst of the worst” that ICE is targeting.

“C’mon that’s crazy,” he said. “Have a f–king heart. Because if you don’t, you’re not going to get anyone on your side.”

“Deadline: White House” anchor Wallace joked that she “never thought she’d say this” but she also agreed with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s takes on Tim Dillon’s podcast on the issue.

“As a conservative and as a businessperson in the construction industry and as a realist, we have to do something about labor, and that has to be a smarter plan than just rounding up every single person and deporting them just like that,” the Republican representative said. “I’m just living in reality from here on out.”

“Plenty to not like about Marjorie Taylor Greene and Joe Rogan, but if we could have done this on our own, we wouldn’t be here,” Wallace replied.

This was a switch in mindset for the Greene, contradicting her previous stance on Trump’s deportation policy.

Wallace spoke with MSNBC Senior National and Political Correspondent Jacob Soboroff, who reported that out of more than a thousand people arrested in Chicago, ICE provided detailed information for only 10 men with a criminal background, about 1%.

“We should note that the administration is about to turn up the volume even louder,” she said. “They are now escalating what brought those two to their conversions in their views on Trump and this policy. It’s going to get worse.”

Soboroff said that ICE’s cruelty and brute force in detaining people is “the point.” Videos circulating on social media are encouraged by ICE leadership, with members making their own videos.

“They are waking up to the fact that mass deportations are family separation by another name,” Soboroff said. “Now it’s actually playing out on the streets all across the country … They want these images to be out.”

The correspondent added that 70% of people in ICE detention right now do not have a criminal record. Watch the full exchange in the video below: