Mark Burnett Lines Up New Unscripted CNBC Series for Aspiring Small Business Owners

MGM TV head Mark Burnett — the prolific producer behind reality show staples such as “The Apprentice,” “Shark Tank,” and “Survivor” — is teaming with CNBC for a new unscripted prime-time series aimed at anyone who dreams of owning their own business.

“Business Hunters,” set to debut this fall, features aspiring entrepreneurs who leave the comfort and safety of their day jobs to take a chance on themselves by buying a business. The MGM series arrives as American employers have seen unprecedented resignation levels throughout the pandemic as workers wrestle back the power from their bosses.

“I love this format. I’ve lived it! The idea of betting on yourself is the American dream,” said Burnett, who serves as chairman of worldwide television at MGM. “This will be unlike any show I’ve ever done in the business space, because for the first time, the buyers are everyday people, just like the viewer at home.”

“Business Hunters” will see entrepreneur CEO and host Matt Higgins, along with business broker and entrepreneur Mayumi Muller, guide fledgling small business owners as they decide between potential businesses for sale. Contestants will have to decide whether or not to risk their life savings to become an independent business owner and change their lives.

“We are excited to partner with Mark Burnett on a new business reality series that will bring to life the stories of entrepreneurs at this pivotal moment in time,” Denis Contis, executive vice president and head of content, CNBC Primetime, said. “Whether you’re a would-be entrepreneur, navigating the new realities of work, or debating a different path, CNBC at night is dedicated to providing viewers with content that will inspire and ignite your reinvention.”

The series will also feature live interactive play-along elements and additional engagement opportunities for viewers to put themselves in the shoes of these entrepreneurs further sparking their own reimagining of work.

Along with his roster of long-running reality series (which also includes “The Voice” and “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?”), Burnett has also produced scripted content such as 2016’s “Ben-Hur” remake and the Netflix series “Messiah.” “Business Hunters” extends his and MGM’s relationship with CNBC parent company NBCUniversal.

“Business Hunters” is produced by MGM Television and Evolution Media with Burnett, Barry Poznick, Douglas Ross, Alex Baskin, Jen McClure-Metz, Matt Higgins, Eric Van Wagenen and Vanessa Ballesteros serving as executive producers. Timothy Kuryak is the executive producer for CNBC.